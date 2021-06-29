Comic Book Chat – Comic Books to Celebrate Pride Month

Good afternoon and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Celebrating Pride Month

The past month has been pretty busy for me. At one point, I was having issues with WordPress and I reached out to the mods and they helped me troubleshoot the issue I had making new threads. Thanks to Merve for their guidance.

I didnt want to miss the chance to talk about the new Pride Specials released from DC and Marvel Comics. This discussion will also include personal recommendations of LGTBQIA+ comics/graphic novels to read and the current state of LGTBQIA+ representation in comics and comic book related media.

If you have any topics you would like to discuss, feel free to share them so we can get a thoughtful discourse going.

