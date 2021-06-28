Albums By The Decade: 1960-1969

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year or, in this case, decade. We are now moving backwards through the early days of the LP era. The video below, originally posted by Eexalien in the Weekly Music Thread provides valuable context about the early days of the LP.





Cliff notes:

Following the Edison cylinder, the first agreed upon recording format was the 78 rpm record which became the standard around 1910. These records were made of a very fragile material called shellac (a resin secreted by the lac bug). A 10″ 78 rpm record held about 3 minutes per side and a 12″ one between 4 and 5 minutes but the 10″ was the more popular format

The concept of the music album originated when 78 rpm records were issued in multi-disc packages similar to books. In terms of packaging, these aren’t dissimilar from what we now think of as box sets but in terms of length, most could easily fit on a single 12 inch or even 10 inch LP hence the persistence of the album misnomer in the LP era (the fact that LP was Columbia’s proprietary term contributed greatly to this phenomenon as well).

By the 1930s, the industry was well aware of the limitations of the 78 rpm record and wanted to use microgroove technology (224 to 300 grooves per inch rather than the previous 90) to replace it. The first 33 1/3 rpm records were issued by RCA Victor in 1931 . Their records held 15 minutes per side but the records were too fragile to support multiple playbacks and the format was abandoned by 1933. WWII got in the way of further developments.

In 1948, Columbia records launched a superior version of the 33 1/3 rpm record which they dubbed the LP (for long player). In a display or remarkable foresight, they actually began mastering records for the new format as early as 1939 giving them access to a considerable back catalogue right at launch. The 12 inch version of LP is essentially the 45 minute album as we know it now but the 12 inch was initially mostly reserved for classical music. Nearly everything else was issued on 10 inch LPs because of the popularity of 10 inch record players with backwards compatibility with 10 inch 78 rpm records. The 10 inch LP was only phased out around the mid-fifties.

RCA responded to Columbia’s 33 1/3 rpm format by launching the competing 45rpm format on 7 inch records, a format which they had started developing before the war. The only problem was the 45 rpm record had been initially designed as a less ambitious improvement over the 78 rpm record than their own abandoned 33 1/3 format not as a direct competitor to Columbia’s LP. It had the very glaring limitation of being quite short. This meant that RCA was trying to compete with single disc releases by issuing multi disc sets not dissimilar to those previously issued on 78 rpm. These sets proved to be unpopular and as we now know, the 7 inch 45 rpm format nonetheless found it’s calling as the preferred format for single song releases while the term album became synonymous with the 12 inch 33 1/3 rpm record.



All lists alphabetical (no artists repeated):

My_top_50_studio_jazz_albums Art Ensemble of Chicago: A Jackson In Your House Albert Ayler: Spiritual Unity Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers: A Night in Tunisia Paul Bley: Closer Peter Brötzmann: Machine Gun Ornette Coleman: Change of the Century Alice Coltrane: A Monastic Trio John Coltrane: A Love Supreme Miles Davis : Miles Smiles Eric Dolphy: Conversations Kenny Dorham: Quiet Kenny Duke Ellington: The Far East Suite Bill Evans: Conversations with Myself Ella Fitzgerald: Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas Dexter Gordon: Go! Vince Guaraldi: A Charlie Brown Christmas Herbie Hancock: Maiden Voyage Joe Harriott: Free Form Joe Henderson: Page One Woody Herman: Woody’s Winners Andrew Hill: Point of Departure Bobby Hutcherson: Components Ahmad Jamal: Happy Moods Sheila Jordan: Portrait of Sheila Krzysztof Komeda : Astigmatic Lee Konitz: The Lee Konitz Duets Jeanne Lee & Ran Blake: The Newest Sound Around Herbie Mann: Memphis Underground Jackie McLean: Let Freedom Ring Charles Mingus: Charles Mingus Presents Charles Mingus Thelonious Monk: Underground Wes Montgomery: The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Lee Morgan: The Sidewinder Oliver Nelson: The Blues and the Abstract Truth Duke Pearson: Wahoo! Max Roach: We Insist! Freedom Now Suite Sonny Rollins and Coleman Hawkins: Sonny Meets Hawk! George Russell: Jazz in the Space Age Horace Silver: Song for My Father Nina Simone: Forbidden Fruit Frank Sinatra and Count Basie: Sinatra-Basie Sun Ra: Futuristic Sounds of Sun Ra Cecil Taylor: Unit Structures McCoy Tyner: Tender Moments Pharoah Sanders: Tauhid Archie Shepp: Black Gipsy Wayne Shorter: The All Seeing Eye Mal Waldron: The Quest Tony Williams: Emergency Larry Young: Unity! [collapse]

My_top_15_live_jazz_albums Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers: Ugestsu Albert Ayler: In Greenwich Village Ornette Coleman: At The Golden Circle John Coltrane: Live at the Village Vanguard Miles Davis: My Funny Valentine Eric Dolphy: At The Five Spot Duke Ellington: Soul Call Bill Evans: Live at the Village Vanguard Ahmad Jamal: Ahmad Jamal’s Alhambra Ramsey Lewis: The In Crowd Shelly Manne & His Men: At the Black Hawk Thelonious Monk: Big Band and Quartet in Concert Cecil Taylor: Nefertiti Nina Simone: At Newport McCoy Tyner: Live at Newport [collapse]

My_top_15_movie_soundtracks John Barry: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night George Delerue: Contempt (Le Mépris) Ron Goodwin : Where Eagles Dare Bernard Herrmann: Psycho Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffanys Krysztof Komeda; Rosemary’s Baby Ennnio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West Alex North: Spartacus Elvis Presley: Blue Hawaii Sonny Rollins: Alfie Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible (tv) Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba [collapse]

My_contemporary_music_top_5 GGyorgy Ligeti: Atmosphères (Ernest Bour, conductor) Witold Lutosławski: Symphony No. 2 (Witold Rowicki. conductor) Steve Reich: Live/Electric Music (Paul Zukofsky, violin) Terry Riley: A Rainbow in Curved Air Dimitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13 (Kyril Kondrashin, conductor) [collapse]

My_top_20_popular_music_albums) Allman Brothers: Allman Brothers Band Amon Düül II: Phalus Dei The Beach Boys : Pet Sounds The Beatles : Rubber Soul Can: Monster Movie Captain Beeheart: Safe As Milk Donovan: Sunshine Superman Brigitte Fontaine: Comme à la Radio Giles, Giles & Fripp: The Cheeful Insanity of Giles, Giles and Fripp Etta James : At Last King Crimson: In the Court of the Crimson King The Kinks: Something Else MC5: Kick Out the Jams Elvis Presley: From Elvis in Memphis Rolling Stones: Let It Bleed The Stooges: The Stooges Various Artists: A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector The Who: Sing My Generation Neil Young: Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere The Zombies: The Zombies [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...