The Stanley Cup Finals Live Thread

An ancient empire meets a new dynasty on ice as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Stanley Cup!

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the reigning NHL champions 

The last time the Habs won the Stanley Cup , let alone made it this far, was during the 92-93 season; the first season of the Lightning’s existence

The Finals schedule 

Game One: 06/28 in Tampa Bay

Game Two: 06/30 in Tampa Bay

Game Three: 07/02 in Montreal 

Game Four:  07/05 in Montreal 

Game Five: 07/07 in Tampa Bay(if necessary) 

Game Six: 07/09 in Montreal (if necessary)

Game Seven: 07/11 in Tampa Bay (if necessary)

The 20-21 NHL season has been wild and certainly unique. Now, down to just two teams, who will lift Lord Stanley’s Cup?