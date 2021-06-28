The Stanley Cup Finals Live Thread

An ancient empire meets a new dynasty on ice as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Stanley Cup!

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the reigning NHL champions

The last time the Habs won the Stanley Cup , let alone made it this far, was during the 92-93 season; the first season of the Lightning’s existence

The Finals schedule

Game One: 06/28 in Tampa Bay

Game Two: 06/30 in Tampa Bay

Game Three: 07/02 in Montreal

Game Four: 07/05 in Montreal

Game Five: 07/07 in Tampa Bay(if necessary)

Game Six: 07/09 in Montreal (if necessary)

Game Seven: 07/11 in Tampa Bay (if necessary)

The 20-21 NHL season has been wild and certainly unique. Now, down to just two teams, who will lift Lord Stanley’s Cup?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...