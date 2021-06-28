The Stanley Cup Finals Live Thread

An ancient empire meets a new dynasty on ice as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Stanley Cup!
The Tampa Bay Lightning are the reigning NHL champions
The last time the Habs won the Stanley Cup , let alone made it this far, was during the 92-93 season; the first season of the Lightning’s existence
The Finals schedule
Game One: 06/28 in Tampa Bay
Game Two: 06/30 in Tampa Bay
Game Three: 07/02 in Montreal
Game Four: 07/05 in Montreal
Game Five: 07/07 in Tampa Bay(if necessary)
Game Six: 07/09 in Montreal (if necessary)
Game Seven: 07/11 in Tampa Bay (if necessary)
The 20-21 NHL season has been wild and certainly unique. Now, down to just two teams, who will lift Lord Stanley’s Cup?