Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes to the MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON

AEW:

-Renee Paquette’s and Jon Moxely child was born

-Brondie Lee Jr(-1) wants to be a professional wrestler, 100% sure of it, when he grows up

-AEW on tour, announced first New York event

-Arn Anderson’s son debuted, looks like he is 40 already

WWE:

-Lana might go spill some stuff about wwe

-Vince McMahon And WWE Sued For Selling Stock While Failing To Disclose Collapse Of Middle East Deals

-Samoa Joe resigns with WWE becomes Regal’s muscle

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indie’s:

-NWA PPV did extremely low tv PPV buys, no idea about the FITE numbers

-Drake Wuertz banned from progressive hotbed IWA Mid South

-PWG returns Sunday, August 1st!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...