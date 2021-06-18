Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes to the MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON

AEW:
-Renee Paquette’s and Jon Moxely child was born
-Brondie Lee Jr(-1) wants to be a professional wrestler, 100% sure of it, when he grows up
-AEW on tour, announced first New York event
-Arn Anderson’s son debuted, looks like he is 40 already
WWE:
-Lana might go spill some stuff about wwe
-Vince McMahon And WWE Sued For Selling Stock While Failing To Disclose Collapse Of Middle East Deals
-Samoa Joe resigns with WWE becomes Regal’s muscle
NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indie’s:
-NWA PPV did extremely low tv PPV buys, no idea about the FITE numbers
-Drake Wuertz banned from progressive hotbed IWA Mid South
-PWG returns Sunday, August 1st!