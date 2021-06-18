Friday New Music 6/18

Good morning! It’s Friday! Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound because I don’t see anything I know in here. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything really. Enjoy!:
— A Certain Ratio – ACR EPC EP
— Ægir – The Earth Grew Uncertain
— The Allman Brothers Band – Bear’s Sonic Journals: Allman Brothers Band Fillmore East February 1970 Deluxe Edition
— Ambar Lucid – Get Lost In The Music EP
— Amy Helm – What The Flood Leaves Behind
— Amythyst Kiah (of Our Native Daughters) – Wary + Strange
— Andrew Hung – Devastations
— Angelique Kidjo – Mother Nature
— Animal Years – This Is An Album Called Animal Years
— Anoraak – Karma EP
— Ape Rites – Age of the Ape
— Authority Zero – Ollie Ollie Oxen Free
— Baauer & Omega Sapien – Eastlife EP
— Benjamin Francis Leftwich – To Carry A Whale
— BERWYN – TAPE 2 / FOMALHAUT
— Bloodbeat – Process of Extinction
— Blurry the Explorer – Blurry the Explorer
— Bossk – Migration
— boyband – never knows best
— Briars of North America – Supermoon
— The Catenary Wires – Birling Gap
— Cher Strauberry – Chering Is Caring
— Cola Boyy – Prosthetic Boombox
— Colin Macleod – Hold Fast
— Country Westerns – Country Westerns EP
— Covey – Class Of Cardinal Sin
— Crobot – Rat Child EP
— Crowne – Kings In The North
— Curtis Stewart – Of Power
— DAGR – DAGR
— The Day of the Beast – Indisputably Carnivorous
— Deap Vally – American Cockroach EP
— Death Perception – Ashes
— Decayed – Old Ghosts and Primeval Demons
— Delta Spirit – What (Else) Is There
— Demon Incarnate – Leaves of Zaqqum
— Dereck Higgins – Future Still
— Devin Shaffer – In My Dreams I’m There
— Devios – Emanation From Below
— De’wayne – Stains
— Donnie – The Colored Section: Digital Deluxe Edition
— Draemora – Death Rectangle
— Dream Racer – Gloomy Eyes EP
— Dylan LeBlanc – Pastimes EP
— The Early Mornings – Unnecessary Creation EP
— Eloise – Somewhere In-Between
— Emmerson – Emmerson EP
— Entierro – El Camazots
— Evan Myall – Snail EP
— Evolfo – Site Out Of Mind
— Fallen Stars – Execution
— Francis Lung (of WU LYF) – Miracle
— Frank Zappa – Zappa ’88: The Last U.S. Show
— Gary Kemp (of Spandau Ballet) – INSOLO
— Getting the Fear – Death is Bigger: 1984-1985
— GoldLink – HARAM!
— Good Morning TV – Small Talk
— Grasscut – Haunts
— Griff – One Foot In Front Of The Other EP
— H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
— Hacktivist – Hyperdialect
— Half Moon Run – Inwards & Onwards EP
— Halo’s Eve – Pitch Black Heaven EP
— Hannah Georgas – Versions EP
— Hayley Mary (of The Jezabels) – The Drip EP
— Heavy Temple – Lupi amoris
— Hemi Hemingway – The Lonely Hunter EP
— HRSMN – The Last Ride
— Jad Fair & Kramer – The History of Crying, Revisited
— Jake Miller – Silver Lining II
— Jayli Wolf – Wild Whisper EP
— The Jenny Thing – American Canyon
— Joan Armatrading – Consequences (Digital Release)
— Jonathan Edwards – Right Where I Am
— Keeton Coffman – Hard Times
— Kings of Convenience – Peace or Love
— LeBrock – Fuse
— Lisa E. Harris – Life And That
— Lost In Society – Stay Jaded EP
— The Lounge Society – Silk For The Starving EP
— Matt Bachman – Dream Logic
— Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Superwolves (Physical Release)
— Max Bloom (formerly of Yuck) – Pedestrian
— Metro Marrs – Popular Loner
— Minus – Casa Base
— MNDR – Hell to Be With You
— Moanhand – Present Serpent
— Moni Grace – Expiration Date Pt1: Clara EP
— Moonshine Collective – SMS For Location Vol. 4
— Morgarten – Cry of the Lost
— Muse – Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX (Digital Release)
— Mykki Blanco – Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep
— Natalie Gelman – Moth To The Flame
— Neonfly – The Future, Tonight
— NJOMZA – Limbo EP
— NO:IR – Are We Really Alive? EP
— The Novus – Thaleia Standing EP
— Oh! The Horror – 1692
— Orange 9mm – Pretend I’m Human (Reissue)
— Oxblood Forge – Decimator
— Pacer – The Terror of Other People EP
— Param-Nesia – Aspect of Creation EP
— Paula Fuga – Rain On Sunday
— Pharaoh – The Powers That Be
— The Rare Occasions – Big Whoop
— Rebelution – In The Moment
— Reinforcer – Prince Of The Tribes
— Rejjie Snow – Relax
— Rocket Report – Overmorrow
— Sara Oswald + Feldermelderhe – Drawn EP
— Scalping – Flood EP
— SEVENTEEN – Your Choice
— Shungudzo – I’m Not A Mother But I Have Children
— Silly Boy Blue – Breakup Songs
— Social Disorder – Love 2 Be Hated
— Sons of Liberty – Aces & Eights
— Space Echo – Galathea
— Spasticus – Fuck Me Before I Die EP
— Steve Cole – Smoke and Mirrors
— Stevie Weinstein-Foner – Wondering
— Subway To Sally – Eisheilige Nacht – Back to Lindenpark
— Superlove – …but for the moment EP
— The Tell – Somewhere Right Now
— Temporex – Bowling
— Ten City – Judgement
— Theo Kandel – Spin Cycle
— Thy Kingdom Will Burn – Thy Kingdom Will Burn
— Tigercub – As Blue As Indigo
— Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots – The Catastrophists EP
— Tomas Comerford – Introverts
— Tragedy And Triumph – Where Mountains Rise And Hearts Fall
— The Tremolo Beer Gut – You Can’t Handle…
— Trialogos – Stroh Zu Gold
— Ursa Minor – Sian Ka’n
— Various Artists – Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack (Digital Release)
— Various Artists – Liberated / Music For The Movement Vol. 3 EP
— Various Artists – You Didn’t Think We Could Take It (Subsonics Tribute – Vol 2)
— Wanderer – Liberation From A Brutalist Existence
— Whispering Sons – Several Others
— The Wind-Ups – Try Not To Think
— Wild Up – Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine
— Winter Hotel – Vacancies EP
— Yagow – The Mess
— Young Devyn – Baby Goat EP