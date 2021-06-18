Friday New Music 6/18

Good morning! It’s Friday! Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound because I don’t see anything I know in here. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything really. Enjoy!:

— A Certain Ratio – ACR EPC EP

— Ægir – The Earth Grew Uncertain

— The Allman Brothers Band – Bear’s Sonic Journals: Allman Brothers Band Fillmore East February 1970 Deluxe Edition

— Ambar Lucid – Get Lost In The Music EP

— Amy Helm – What The Flood Leaves Behind

— Amythyst Kiah (of Our Native Daughters) – Wary + Strange

— Andrew Hung – Devastations

— Angelique Kidjo – Mother Nature

— Animal Years – This Is An Album Called Animal Years

— Anoraak – Karma EP

— Ape Rites – Age of the Ape

— Authority Zero – Ollie Ollie Oxen Free

— Baauer & Omega Sapien – Eastlife EP

— Benjamin Francis Leftwich – To Carry A Whale

— BERWYN – TAPE 2 / FOMALHAUT

— Bloodbeat – Process of Extinction

— Blurry the Explorer – Blurry the Explorer

— Bossk – Migration

— boyband – never knows best

— Briars of North America – Supermoon

— The Catenary Wires – Birling Gap

— Cher Strauberry – Chering Is Caring

— Cola Boyy – Prosthetic Boombox

— Colin Macleod – Hold Fast

— Country Westerns – Country Westerns EP

— Covey – Class Of Cardinal Sin

— Crobot – Rat Child EP

— Crowne – Kings In The North

— Curtis Stewart – Of Power

— DAGR – DAGR

— The Day of the Beast – Indisputably Carnivorous

— Deap Vally – American Cockroach EP

— Death Perception – Ashes

— Decayed – Old Ghosts and Primeval Demons

— Delta Spirit – What (Else) Is There

— Demon Incarnate – Leaves of Zaqqum

— Dereck Higgins – Future Still

— Devin Shaffer – In My Dreams I’m There

— Devios – Emanation From Below

— De’wayne – Stains

— Donnie – The Colored Section: Digital Deluxe Edition

— Draemora – Death Rectangle

— Dream Racer – Gloomy Eyes EP

— Dylan LeBlanc – Pastimes EP

— The Early Mornings – Unnecessary Creation EP

— Eloise – Somewhere In-Between

— Emmerson – Emmerson EP

— Entierro – El Camazots

— Evan Myall – Snail EP

— Evolfo – Site Out Of Mind

— Fallen Stars – Execution

— Francis Lung (of WU LYF) – Miracle

— Frank Zappa – Zappa ’88: The Last U.S. Show

— Gary Kemp (of Spandau Ballet) – INSOLO

— Getting the Fear – Death is Bigger: 1984-1985

— GoldLink – HARAM!

— Good Morning TV – Small Talk

— Grasscut – Haunts

— Griff – One Foot In Front Of The Other EP

— H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

— Hacktivist – Hyperdialect

— Half Moon Run – Inwards & Onwards EP

— Halo’s Eve – Pitch Black Heaven EP

— Hannah Georgas – Versions EP

— Hayley Mary (of The Jezabels) – The Drip EP

— Heavy Temple – Lupi amoris

— Hemi Hemingway – The Lonely Hunter EP

— HRSMN – The Last Ride

— Jad Fair & Kramer – The History of Crying, Revisited

— Jake Miller – Silver Lining II

— Jayli Wolf – Wild Whisper EP

— The Jenny Thing – American Canyon

— Joan Armatrading – Consequences (Digital Release)

— Jonathan Edwards – Right Where I Am

— Keeton Coffman – Hard Times

— Kings of Convenience – Peace or Love

— LeBrock – Fuse

— Lisa E. Harris – Life And That

— Lost In Society – Stay Jaded EP

— The Lounge Society – Silk For The Starving EP

— Matt Bachman – Dream Logic

— Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Superwolves (Physical Release)

— Max Bloom (formerly of Yuck) – Pedestrian

— Metro Marrs – Popular Loner

— Minus – Casa Base

— MNDR – Hell to Be With You

— Moanhand – Present Serpent

— Moni Grace – Expiration Date Pt1: Clara EP

— Moonshine Collective – SMS For Location Vol. 4

— Morgarten – Cry of the Lost

— Muse – Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX (Digital Release)

— Mykki Blanco – Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep

— Natalie Gelman – Moth To The Flame

— Neonfly – The Future, Tonight

— NJOMZA – Limbo EP

— NO:IR – Are We Really Alive? EP

— The Novus – Thaleia Standing EP

— Oh! The Horror – 1692

— Orange 9mm – Pretend I’m Human (Reissue)

— Oxblood Forge – Decimator

— Pacer – The Terror of Other People EP

— Param-Nesia – Aspect of Creation EP

— Paula Fuga – Rain On Sunday

— Pharaoh – The Powers That Be

— The Rare Occasions – Big Whoop

— Rebelution – In The Moment

— Reinforcer – Prince Of The Tribes

— Rejjie Snow – Relax

— Rocket Report – Overmorrow

— Sara Oswald + Feldermelderhe – Drawn EP

— Scalping – Flood EP

— SEVENTEEN – Your Choice

— Shungudzo – I’m Not A Mother But I Have Children

— Silly Boy Blue – Breakup Songs

— Social Disorder – Love 2 Be Hated

— Sons of Liberty – Aces & Eights

— Space Echo – Galathea

— Spasticus – Fuck Me Before I Die EP

— Steve Cole – Smoke and Mirrors

— Stevie Weinstein-Foner – Wondering

— Subway To Sally – Eisheilige Nacht – Back to Lindenpark

— Superlove – …but for the moment EP

— The Tell – Somewhere Right Now

— Temporex – Bowling

— Ten City – Judgement

— Theo Kandel – Spin Cycle

— Thy Kingdom Will Burn – Thy Kingdom Will Burn

— Tigercub – As Blue As Indigo

— Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots – The Catastrophists EP

— Tomas Comerford – Introverts

— Tragedy And Triumph – Where Mountains Rise And Hearts Fall

— The Tremolo Beer Gut – You Can’t Handle…

— Trialogos – Stroh Zu Gold

— Ursa Minor – Sian Ka’n

— Various Artists – Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack (Digital Release)

— Various Artists – Liberated / Music For The Movement Vol. 3 EP

— Various Artists – You Didn’t Think We Could Take It (Subsonics Tribute – Vol 2)

— Wanderer – Liberation From A Brutalist Existence

— Whispering Sons – Several Others

— The Wind-Ups – Try Not To Think

— Wild Up – Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine

— Winter Hotel – Vacancies EP

— Yagow – The Mess

— Young Devyn – Baby Goat EP

