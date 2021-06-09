Sports Corner Doctors the Ball

So the big news in MLB is the apparent discovery that it’s commonplace to pitchers to doctor the baseball in some way with suntan lotion or stickum or what have you. So much so that the pitchers seem to have an unfair advantage (on top of the fair advantage of being better pitchers now and the questionable advantage of a dead ball). Are you clamoring to see the rules about illegal substances enforced? Are you just longing to see Trevor Bauer humbled? Or do you just wish that they brought back the old ball? Let’s discuss, shall we?

Or we could talk about the NHL playoffs, the NBA coaching carousel, Julio Jones being traded, the French Open tennis tournament and the US Open golf tournament, and whether the Olympics should take place. You make the call!

And a reminder to visit the NBA Playoffs thread!

