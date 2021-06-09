Triviacados: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Type: Forced Order

Quiz Notes: Dates refer to song’s release as a single.

When given a band or artist, can you pick the badly drawn representation of one of their song titles from the 1990s?

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...