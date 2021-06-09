It’s All About The Optics – Wednesday Politics Thread

For almost 10 years, America has gotten used to the business of Republican obstructionism. It took for granted that whatever bill is drafted – whether a meaningful bill to advance change, to fund regular government operations, or to pass badly-needed help to a nation in dire need in the midst of a global pandemic – Mitch McConnell will be there to make sure it never sees the light of day, leaving it to die on his Grim Reaper desk.

The 116th House of Representatives passed over 400 meaningful bills that addressed everything from climate change, to pay equity, to voting rights, to expanding access to affordable healthcare. It passed the most Progressive exciting bills that would have righted wrongs and sought to root out systemic racism and push the country forward into a position of leadership in matters of equality and equity; but all was done for naught as McConnell unabashedly, even at times gleefully, touted to the press his effectiveness in obstructing change, making the government a distrustful entity that does not work let alone care for the People it swore an oath to serve.

Today the nation is attempting to adjust getting over the shock that because of a slim Democratic majority, Senate Democrats are now using this fractional power to advance legislation and to push bills on the Senate floor for a vote. Of course that power is limited by that awful filibuster, but the point nonetheless is that for the first time in over a decade, the Senate is back at work debating on legislation, staying in chambers well into the night and into the early morning hours negotiating on amendments, and well, you know… the Senate is doing its job. It is shocking to many who during the obstructionist years have lost basic understanding on the functions of the levers of government, as well as the intricate long road a bill travels before becoming law. And we all know that Outrage Merchants are here to muddy even more the waters as their objective is to purposely misinform in favor of pushing their biggest contributor’s agenda. Propagandists masquerading under the guise of journalism have been allowed to sadly expand and gain legitimacy in the last decade, pushing click-bait headlines, and dumbing along the way a nation already in the grasps of Fox News while civics classes went instinct.

Yesterday was a busy day. The Senate voted 68-32 on the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act; 60 votes were needed to pass the bill, nonetheless, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed for a vote and a surprising 19 Republicans voted Yes on the bill. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joined 31 Republicans and voted No on the bill.

Sanders (I-VT) joined 31 Republicans in voting No against China competition bill. https://t.co/3H3quozdHG pic.twitter.com/DdlfUJVIg1 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 8, 2021

One of the Biden-Harris ticket promises was to make America into a technological-powerhouse competitor, and in order to do so, the now Biden-Harris Administration defined industrial strategy as to first and foremost invest in scientific research and innovation while making sure the consequences positively impacted their other goals in foreign policy and national security, both very important after the damage purposely caused by the Conman years. The desperately needed U.S. Innovation and Competition Act navigates the abuses and influence of China in a political environment where the majority of one party is stoking anti-Asian propaganda while the majority of other party is counteracting it by writing and passing an anti-Hate bill.

Here’s what the over $200-billion U.S. Innovation and Competition Act addresses particularly and most notably:

$50 billion in funding for the National Science Foundation, the agency that finances a good portion of all federally-funded research by US colleges and universities;

Funding for research and development in fields of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and robotics;

Funding in National Security on the specific matters of money-laundering schemes and cyberattacks;

Funding for the Commerce Department to create regional tech hub programs with the strict requirement that federally-funded infrastructure projects use certain U.S.-manufactured materials;

Establish new tech directorate and extensive emergency funding for the Commerce Department to boost domestic semiconductor production, therefore addressing certain emergencies such as a global chip shortage.

The bill is now headed to the House of Representatives where many expect it to not pass as it conflicts with their own science and research bill.

A few hours later, Schumer put The Paycheck Fairness Act on the floor for a procedural vote to move forward with consideration of the legislation. It was filibustered by Republicans and failed to pass the Senate 49-50 (60 votes were needed). Senator Gillibrand did not vote. Joe Manchin voted Yes and put out a press release expressing his disappointment in his GOP colleagues.

Here’s what The Paycheck Fairness Act is meant to tackle:

The gender wage gap;

Pay disparities by shifting the onus on the employer’s shoulders in proving the wage gap is legitimate and based on job-related reasons;

Employer gender discrimination;

Undoing specific failures in The Equal Pay Act that made it difficult for an employer to participate in class-action lawsuits;

Specific funding to help businesses in improving their equal pay practices;

Ban retaliation against employees openly discussing wages.

This is not the end for The Paycheck Fairness Act as Schumer will be able to advance it for a vote again at a later date. Same goes for all legislation, including the January 6 Commission.

Optics. This is all about optics.

Yesterday underscores further the debate around bipartisanship where it became clear that it can be accomplished when it comes to matters pertaining to economics and global competition but not matters specifically pertaining to equity and equality.

Beyond the disturbing misogynistic double-standard where Gillibrand has been vilified in the last few hours and dragged for missing a vote on a bill that everyone knew had no chance of gaining Republican support while Sanders is sanctified for voting along Republicans, proving just how deeply misogynistic the white-male political controlled narrative remains, this exercise has revealed Republicans’ strategy where despite their usual obstructionism and an important faction within their ranks that would vote against anything and everything, they are able and somewhat agreeable to bipartisanship as long as it has nothing to do with addressing the root problems of racism and misogyny in this country.

How to navigate this in order to sway killing, or at the very least handicapping the filibuster? This is why it is importance to have a very deft patient hand at the helm leading the charge. There is limited time and it needs to be used judiciously; nothing can be rushed, no meaningless rhetoric or threats exchanged, and most importantly, you show goodwill towards negotiating and listening to your opponents, allowing them the time and space to show more of their hand.

Reuters: U.S. SENATOR CAPITO SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS ENDED INFRASTRCTURE NEGOTIATIONS WITH REPUBLICANS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 8, 2021

Have a great Wednesday, Politicadoes!

