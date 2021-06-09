Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: Are there books that have to be read in a certain order to avoid spoilers? Not just series, but loosely associated books and intertextuality? Naming books should be fine, but please mark particular spoilers with the spoiler tag: <spoiler>words words words</spoiler>

(hat tip to MisterSplendiferous)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

6/16: the definition of insanity

6/23: deal breakers

6/30: overshadowed

7/7: captures a truth about your country/city/region

7/14: unexpected search result

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

