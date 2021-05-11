Werewolf 152: Seinfeld – Day Three

Frank Costanza went to the store to buy a doll for his son. As he reached for the last one on the shelf, so did another man.

“You want a piece of me?” shouted Frank.

“Hello!” said the other man.

As Frank rained blows upon him, another figure snuck up from behind and pulled a mailbag over the elder Costanza’s head.

“Serenity now!” Frank screamed as they knocked him unconscious and hauled him away.

An unknowable time later, Frank awoke as he lay on a perfectly manicured lawn under the blazing Florida sun. “Where am I?” Frank asked himself. “My George isn’t clever enough to hatch a scheme like this.”

He looked up and saw a sign that read DEL BOCA VISTA. “We’re gonna be in the pool,” he yelled. “We’re gonna be in the clubhouse. We’re gonna be all over that shuffleboard court! And I dare you to keep me out!”

Frank Costanza (MacCrocodile) has been retired to Del Boca Vista. He was FRANK COSTANZA (Mystery Town Player).

(Back in New York, Jerry and George enter Jerry’s apartment.)

“Ooo, I have a message,” Jerry said, walking over to his answering machine. “Could be from that blonde.”

“You’re incredible,” George said enviously.

Jerry pressed the button on the machine. “Jerry, it’s Joe Davola. I’m gonna put the kibosh on you. You know I’ve kiboshed before, and I will kibosh again.”

They both start panicking. “He’s crazy, he’s out of his mind! He just put the kibosh on me, do you know what the kibosh means? It’s a kibosh!”

“We’ll go to the cops,” George said. “They have to do something, this guy is nuts!”

“Good idea,” said Jerry. “But we need disguises!”

Jerry put on a false mustache and a Mets hat. “Now everyone will think I’m Keith Hernandez.”

George reached into his gym bag and pulled out his Sasha Velour outfit. “This will work, I’ll be in disguise and glamorous!”

But they had forgotten to lock the front door, and Crazy Joe Davola burst in and lunged at Jerry.

“But I’m Keith Hernandez!” Jerry shouted.

“Kibosh!” said Crazy Joe.

Book Lover (Keith Hernandez) has been kiboshed. He was JERRY SEINFELD.

George screamed and ran. He certainly would have knocked over any old ladies in his way, if he could. But Crazy Joe, flush with having finally kiboshed his rival, was faster.

Jude (Sasha Velour) has been kiboshed. They are GEORGE COSTANZA.

The audience laughs and applauds.

Daily Event: The Contest

Trivia contest time! The questions will be posted today at 12 noon PST/3pm EST (you will have several hours to submit your answers, so you do not need to be here at that time). The player who gets the most questions correct wins a prize!

Use your personal QT for your answers.

If you share a QT, do not collaborate. This is an individual contest.

Please, do not Google answers. I’m sure that we’ll all feel comfortable within the confines of the honor system.

Dead players can participate for fun, if they want, using their personal QT.

NOTE: The “opposite” voting is over, voting rules are back to normal.

Players Adam Farrar // Denim Vest

Cop on the Edge-ish // Cop on the Edge-ish

Hayes // Grover

Jake // Hans Sprungfeld

Jude // Sasha Velour

Lindsay // Willow Rosenberg

Louie // Lance Reddick from The Wire or Bosch or Fringe or …

Marlowe // George Steinbrenner

Nate // Orville Peck

Sic humor // Smoove

Side Character // Patrick Stickles

Warrior // Vince Russo Del Boca Vista April // Michael (VANILLA TOWN)

Book Lover // Keith Hernandez (JERRY SEINFELD – TOWN)

Emmelemm // Kitty Witless (KRAMER)

Hoho // Kibbles the Clown (VANILLA TOWN)

Indy // Ross Geller (VANILLA TOWN)

MacCrocodile // Frank Costanza (FRANK COSTANZA – TOWN)

Ralph // J. Peterman (KENNY BANIA – WOLF)

Wasp // Bill McNeal (MR. PITT – WOLF) [collapse]

Roles 8 Town Wins the game when the wolves and SK are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard). JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect the SK and the wolves (except Uncle Leo). GEORGE COSTANZA – The first time George dies, he shows back up in the game the next day as if it never happened. The next time George dies, they will be out of the game like normal. COSMO KRAMER – Role backup.

-If Crazy Joe Davola dies before the start of Day 3, Kramer becomes the new Serial Killer.

-If Kramer and Crazy Joe Davola both survive until Day 3, Kramer then becomes the Jailer. ELAINE BENES – Her dancing is so awful it can kill. Once during the game, Elaine can “little kick” another player to the graveyard. If Elaine is blocked, the shot is not spent. Also, Elaine is Town Lovers with … DAVID PUDDY – Elaine and Puddy share a QT. They will randomly break up and get back together throughout the game. They will be notified in their QT by the mod when they are broken up or not. If Elaine or Puddy dies while they are together, they both die. If one of them dies while they are broken up, the other survives. Puddy has one optional vig kill they can use as a night action. FRANK COSTANZA (Mystery Town Role) – Frank receives secret advantages for each of the daily events. YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town 3 Wolves Wins the game when there is no SK and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players. NEWMAN – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights. UNCLE LEO – Undetectable wolf. Hello! KENNY BANIA (Mystery Wolf Role) – Each night, target up to two players. The chosen players must tell a terrible, hacky joke in the thread the next day before Twilight. MR. PITT – Eats his Snickers bars with a knife and fork. Otherwise, a vanilla wolf. SHRINKAGE WOLF – Vanilla wolf. 1 Serial Killer Wins by being the last clown (player) standing. CRAZY JOE DAVOLA – Kills one player per night. If Crazy Joe Davola kills Jerry, he immediately gets an additional kill the same night. [collapse]

Rules No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know! Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players. Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced. Be nice: Attack arguments, not people. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill. [collapse]

Twilight is at 11am PST (2pm EST) on Wednesday, May 12.

