Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Finals

Round 9! This is it!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 12th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Portal Still Alive 14 9 Umineko When They Cry Dreamenddischarger Super Mario Galaxy Gusty Garden Galaxy 10 12 Persona 4 Heartbeat, Heartbreak

Still Alive continues its late-playoffs dominance. Can it overcome the last surviving member of the Triumvirate of Terror, Persona 4’s Heartbeat, Heartbreak? And while Gusty Garden Galaxy failed to break the Nintendo curse, will it at least place? Or will that honor go to dark horse Dreamenddischarger? Anything can happen!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...