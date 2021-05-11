Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Finals

Round 9! This is it!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 12th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

PortalStill Alive149Umineko When They CryDreamenddischarger
Super Mario GalaxyGusty Garden Galaxy1012Persona 4Heartbeat, Heartbreak

Still Alive continues its late-playoffs dominance. Can it overcome the last surviving member of the Triumvirate of Terror, Persona 4’s Heartbeat, Heartbreak? And while Gusty Garden Galaxy failed to break the Nintendo curse, will it at least place? Or will that honor go to dark horse Dreamenddischarger? Anything2 can happen!