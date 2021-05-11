Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
The person of the day is Sam J Miller (he/him), an author
In the news:
Montana Just Passed Three Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws in a Single Week
Hate Crimes Against LGBTQ+ Germans Surged by 36% in 2020
Christian School Reportedly Tells Teachers: Expel Gay Kids or Leave
The project of the day is the Be Gay, Do Comics collection
Topic of the day: tell us of your favorite LGBT+ (whether it be centered on LGBT+ characters, written by someone that represents a letter, or both) novels from the last decade