Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Sam J Miller (he/him), an author

In the news:

Montana Just Passed Three Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws in a Single Week

Hate Crimes Against LGBTQ+ Germans Surged by 36% in 2020

Christian School Reportedly Tells Teachers: Expel Gay Kids or Leave

The project of the day is the Be Gay, Do Comics collection

Topic of the day: tell us of your favorite LGBT+ (whether it be centered on LGBT+ characters, written by someone that represents a letter, or both) novels from the last decade

