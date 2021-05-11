Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 11

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Lara, a librarian, drove a computer disk-covered car;

Jeff, a teacher, met his wife a summer camp; and

Juliet, a graduate student, was on her college equestrian team. Juliet is a two-day champ with winnings of $53,200.

Very competitive contest in which Juliet came through in the clutch again, taking the final clue of DJ to gain first place into FJ with $16,400 vs. $15,600 for Jeff and $10,400 for Lara.

DD1 -$600 – THAT’S FIT TO PRINT – This Pulitzer Prize winner & New Yorker contributor wrote “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” (Lara won $1,400 from her score of $1,600.)

DD2 – $1,200 – CLASSICAL MUSIC – “An der schönen blauen Donau” is the German name of this waltz (Jeff won $4,200 on a true DD to tie with Juliet for the lead.)

DD3 – $1,200 – NOTABLE WOMEN – In an 1851 speech this formerly enslaved abolitionist & feminist wondered, “Ain’t I a woman”? (Two clues after the previous DD, Jeff lost $3,200 from his total of $9,200 vs. $8,400 for Juliet.)

FJ – BOOKS OF THE BIBLE – Its last chapter includes wisdom from King Lemuel, taught to him by his mother, as well as the famous “Virtuous Woman” passage

Jeff and Lara were correct on FJ. Jeff doubled up to win with $31,200.

Wagering strategy: Juliet only bet $5,000 from the lead on FJ, perhaps because she expected a wager of $5,200 from Jeff (an amount that would tie a double-up from Lara if both were correct on FJ, or if Jeff missed and Lara bet $0). If Jeff had bet $5,200, Juliet’s wager would have given her the win if she was correct or if everyone missed.

Vocabulary vexations: The players couldn’t come up with the four-letter synonyms for departure (exit), forehead (brow) or one that starts with the same letter as cajole (coax).

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Ronan Farrow? DD2 – What is “Blue Danube”? DD3 – Who was Sojourner Truth? FJ – What is “Proverbs”?

