Battle of The YouTube Stars – Results

After a long tournament, we can finally crown our winner. Defeating the Runner-Up in a 36-28 vote, and therefore earning the title of the Avocado’s Favorite YouTuber – It’s Jenny Nicholson!
Coming second, but still clearly earning a spot in our hearts, SungWon Cho (ProZD)!
And finally, winning 26-16 over Todd in the Shadows for the consolation Third Place spot, it’s Lindsay Ellis
Thanks everyone for who participated in discussion about the candidates throughout the tournament. Hope you found some good channels during it.And you can see how the full bracket shook out here: https://challonge.com/7xbu5t19