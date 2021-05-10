Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 4

Spoiler

Our top 4:

Portal – Still Alive

The number 1 seed, Still Alive had a close call way back in the top 128, winning only on tiebreaker. At the time I thought that was a sign that the meme-induced backlash was still going strong and it would not be long for this tournament. And yet a few rounds later and here we are. Still Alive just does better and better every round, and at this point has to be seen as the favorite to win the whole thing.

Umineko When They Cry – Dreamenddischarger

It wouldn’t be one of our tournaments without a semi-obscure visual novel most of us haven’t played crashing the top 4. Our voters go wild for this 10 minute epic, but will they be scandalized by the title not actually being German despite really looking like it should be German?

Super Mario Galaxy – Gusty Garden Galaxy

Nintendo is a perpetual bridesmaid in these tournaments, so history would suggest this is as far as Gusty Garden Galaxy will go. But this beautiful sweeping song managed to become the de facto theme of Super Mario Galaxy despite initially being the music for a mid-game level, so it’s overcome the odds before. Is a live orchestra what it takes to finally get Nintendo over the hump?

Persona 4 – Heartbeat, Heartbreak

The Persona games have given us lots of beautiful, emotional songs in this tournament, many of them potent enough to have an impact even sans context. It’s also given us lots of smooth grooves that are just a joy to listen to. Heartbeat, Heartbreak pulls a little from each column; will it be enough to claim victory?

Remember the Fallen:

Aoi Shiro

Kingdom Hearts II

The World Ends With You

Wii Sports

Top 4 By Platform:

PS2: 1 song

Wii: 1 song

PC: 1 song

Multiplatform: 1 song

Well, it’s time to call it; the PS2 will never be more than half the remaining field. It tried, but it never quite managed to pull it off.

[collapse]