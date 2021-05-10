Albums By The Year: 1965

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
Don’t know about anyone else, but i for one am sure running out of years. That’s why after next week, i will be stepping down as host of this feature. It will continue without me, though i don’t know how or for how long. All i ask is that you show my successor the same gracious courtesy you have shown me. See you here next week for my last sign-off.
The Beatles – Rubber Soul
The Beatles – Help!
The Impressions – People Get Ready
Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas
Vince Guaraldi – Jazz Impressions Of Black Orpheus
Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited
Bob Dylan – Bringing It All Back Home
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
Otis Redding – Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul
Otis Redding – The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads
The Byrds – Mr. Tambourine Man
The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn!
The Beach Boys – The Beach Boys Today!
Four Tops – Second Album
The Who – My Generation
Sam Cooke – Shake
The Temptations – Temptin’ Temptations
The Rolling Stones – Out Of Our Heads
The Supremes – More Hits By The Supremes
The Zombies – The Zombies
The Kinks – The Kink Kontroversy
Burl Ives – Have A Holly Jolly Christmas
The Yardbirds – For Your Love