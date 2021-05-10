Albums By The Year: 1965

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Don’t know about anyone else, but i for one am sure running out of years. That’s why after next week, i will be stepping down as host of this feature. It will continue without me, though i don’t know how or for how long. All i ask is that you show my successor the same gracious courtesy you have shown me. See you here next week for my last sign-off.

1965 The Beatles – Rubber Soul The Beatles – Help! The Impressions – People Get Ready Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas Vince Guaraldi – Jazz Impressions Of Black Orpheus Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited Bob Dylan – Bringing It All Back Home John Coltrane – A Love Supreme Otis Redding – Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul Otis Redding – The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads The Byrds – Mr. Tambourine Man The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! The Beach Boys – The Beach Boys Today! Four Tops – Second Album The Who – My Generation Sam Cooke – Shake The Temptations – Temptin’ Temptations The Rolling Stones – Out Of Our Heads The Supremes – More Hits By The Supremes The Zombies – The Zombies The Kinks – The Kink Kontroversy Burl Ives – Have A Holly Jolly Christmas The Yardbirds – For Your Love [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...