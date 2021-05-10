Music

Albums By The Year: 1965

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Don’t know about anyone else, but i for one am sure running out of years. That’s why after next week, i will be stepping down as host of this feature. It will continue without me, though i don’t know how or for how long. All i ask is that you show my successor the same gracious courtesy you have shown me. See you here next week for my last sign-off.

1965

The Beatles – Rubber Soul

The Beatles – Help!

The Impressions – People Get Ready

Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas

Vince Guaraldi – Jazz Impressions Of Black Orpheus

Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited

Bob Dylan – Bringing It All Back Home

John Coltrane – A Love Supreme

Otis Redding – Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul

Otis Redding – The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads

The Byrds – Mr. Tambourine Man

The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn!

The Beach Boys – The Beach Boys Today!

Four Tops – Second Album

The Who – My Generation

Sam Cooke – Shake

The Temptations – Temptin’ Temptations

The Rolling Stones – Out Of Our Heads

The Supremes – More Hits By The Supremes

The Zombies – The Zombies

The Kinks – The Kink Kontroversy

Burl Ives – Have A Holly Jolly Christmas

The Yardbirds – For Your Love

