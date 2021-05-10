30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 10: Surprised By Art

Today’s challenge is to look at various times in your life where you felt surprised by the art that was before you, that shook you out of your comfort zone. These would be things where the premise/piece was pitched at a classed, gendered, raced, or cultured audience you didn’t feel included you and you had to re-approach how you interacted with it? With so much for so long, at least within Western nations and particular America, being aimed very squarely at a particular kind of audience, the push for a lot more diversity and exploration of other areas has really grown in the last couple of decades.

