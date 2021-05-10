The Avocado Jams! Throws a Listening Party!!!

WOOHOOO! Alright! Today is the deadline for the first Avocado Jams! songwriting challenge! (I have a lot of exclamation marks and I’m not afraid to use them!)

Two months ago I issued a songwriting challenge to our little community. The idea was just to record a song by today’s date and then we’d all share them here. I’m hoping that some of us actually managed to pull this off, but I also suspect that many of us got caught up in other things (or may simply have forgotten) so I’m going to call an audible and open this up to all the Avocado musicians, whether they completed this little challenge or not.

That’s right! Even if you didn’t finish (or know about) the challenge, we still want to hear from you! Please feel free to share anything that you’ve recorded and want to share! The point of the challenge was just to inspire people to create something new, but the point of the listening party is just to share music and have some fun. And the more people that post their music, the more TOTALLY AWESOME this is going to be!

(Original comic by @stuffman-art)

POSTING RULES: Let’s keep everything to originals only, so no cover songs. Not that I have anything against covers, I just want to keep away from anything that might be considered copyright infringement or cause legal issues for the Avocado. That’s about it! (And if you ARE posting something that was recorded specifically for the challenge, please let us know!)

COMMENTING RULES: I’m just going to ask that people treat each other with kindness and respect. If something isn’t your cup of tea, we don’t all need to know. Let’s keep the comments positive and encouraging. And please be generous with your upvotes!

I think that about covers it, so let’s get on with the party…have fun sharing and listening, everyone!

Photo by Sebastian Ervi from Pexels

