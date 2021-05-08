The Weekend Politics Thread Refuses to Move On

“Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no. I’ve always liked Liz Cheney but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him.” – Lindsey Graham

What is the Republican Party without Donald Trump? It’s a question worth asking if you’re a member of said party. Trump presented himself as some kind of messiah figure to his cult, and they ate that act right up. In the minds of the faithful, only Trump can lead the way. Still, more thoughtful (no less dickish) members of the party must be asking themselves what the future looks like. The man lost the election, and cost their party the Senate. And at nearly 75, he certainly can’t be expected to “lead” their party forever. A party centered around Donald Trump is a party without long-term prospects. The Party can’t live without him, but he can’t live forever. Nonetheless, most of them seem to have calculated that the immediate consequences of challenging him now would be too detrimental to consider risking. But time continues to move forward, even if the Trumpers don’t want it to. At some point, the Republican Party will have to grow without Donald Trump.

Be good to one another and enjoy your weekend!

