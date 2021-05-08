Jupiter’s Legacy Discussion (Full Season/Spoilers)

This weekend saw Netflix debut the first season of Jupiter’s Legacy based on the comic series by Mark Millar. With it being a full season debut, expect spoilers and full and open discussion about the whole series below, so don’t read unless you want to be spoiled.

The cast includes:

Josh Duhamel plays Sheldon Sampson (The Utopian), the storied leader of the superhero team The Union. But times have changed, and he doesn’t understand the world we live in anymore. Or his own family.

Ben Daniels is Walter Sampson (Brain-Wave), Sheldon’s older brother. A man of vast intellect and cunning who, unlike Sheldon, isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. Or bloody.

Leslie Bibb portrays Grace Sampson (Lady Liberty), Sheldon’s wife and one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. She doesn’t always agree with Sheldon, but strives to balance his ideals with the reality of the modern, often violent, world they live in.

Elena Kampouris is Chloe Sampson, Grace and Sheldon’s daughter. Rejecting everything her parents stand for, Chloe has forged her own hedonistic path far away from them. A path that threatens to go against everything her parents have sworn to protect.

Andrew Horton plays Brandon Sampson, Grace and Sheldon’s son. In training to assume the mantle of The Utopian and become the new leader of The Union, he struggles to live up to his father’s mythic legend.

Mike Wade is Fitz Small, (The Flare), the heart and soul of The Union. Despite suffering injuries that ended his career as a superhero, he continues to be one of the most valued members of the team. And is often the only thing holding them together in the face of an increasingly hostile world.

Matt Lanter portrays George Hutchence (Skyfox), Sheldon Sampson’s closest friend and ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates in The Union. Now considered the greatest supervillain in the world, George plots his revenge on the teammates he believes betrayed him.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...