Weekly Games Thread #2 Celebrates Mother’s Day

Happy Thursday! And Happy Mother’s Day in advance of this weekend’s coming holiday. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what is your mother’s favorite game or a game that you enjoy playing with your mother?

While you’re here, be sure to check out articles written by our wonderful contributors this week:

I will also be publishing an interview with CrossCode (2018) director Felix Klein tomorrow morning and a review of Jason Schreier’s new book, Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry, next Monday; be sure to let me know what you think!

