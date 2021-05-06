Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 16

Round 6! They go by so fast now, huh?

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Previous Round Results:

PortalStill Alive156Wild Arms 5The Vth Vanguard
Civilization IVBaba Yetu147Ar tonelico II: Melody of MetafalicaEXEC_SPHILIA/.
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & DarknessTime Gear413Odin SphereOdin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)
Wild Arms 5When the Heart Ignites911Wii SportsTitle Screen
Shadow of the ColossusRevived Power812Umineko When They CryDreamenddischarger
Ys: The Oath in FelghanaValestein Castle124Persona 4Specialist
The World Ends With YouCalling128Super Smash Bros. BrawlWaluigi Pinball
Sigma HarmonicsGentle Timbre117Castlevania JudgmentBloody Tears
Kingdom Hearts IIPassion9*9Persona 3Living with Determination
Phoenix Wright: Ace AttorneyPressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)108Super Smash Bros. BrawlTetris: Type B
Super Mario GalaxyGusty Garden Galaxy128Final Fantasy XIIGiza Plains
Persona 3Battle for Everyone’s Souls143Mega Man Battle Network 6Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)
Persona 3Changing Seasons9*9Sigma HarmonicsRippling Dream
Mega Man 9Dr. Wily Stage 1811Aoi ShiroDrawing Water
Super Smash Bros. BrawlMute City715Persona 4Heartbeat, Heartbreak
Persona 4Backside of the TV1010*Professor Layton and the Curious VillageLayton’s Theme (Live Version)

