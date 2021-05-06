Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 16

Round 6! They go by so fast now, huh?

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, May 7th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Portal Still Alive 15 6 Wild Arms 5 The Vth Vanguard Civilization IV Baba Yetu 14 7 Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_SPHILIA/. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness Time Gear 4 13 Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version) Wild Arms 5 When the Heart Ignites 9 11 Wii Sports Title Screen Shadow of the Colossus Revived Power 8 12 Umineko When They Cry Dreamenddischarger Ys: The Oath in Felghana Valestein Castle 12 4 Persona 4 Specialist The World Ends With You Calling 12 8 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Waluigi Pinball Sigma Harmonics Gentle Timbre 11 7 Castlevania Judgment Bloody Tears Kingdom Hearts II Passion 9* 9 Persona 3 Living with Determination Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001) 10 8 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Tetris: Type B Super Mario Galaxy Gusty Garden Galaxy 12 8 Final Fantasy XII Giza Plains Persona 3 Battle for Everyone’s Souls 14 3 Mega Man Battle Network 6 Surge of Power! (Boss Theme) Persona 3 Changing Seasons 9* 9 Sigma Harmonics Rippling Dream Mega Man 9 Dr. Wily Stage 1 8 11 Aoi Shiro Drawing Water Super Smash Bros. Brawl Mute City 7 15 Persona 4 Heartbeat, Heartbreak Persona 4 Backside of the TV 10 10* Professor Layton and the Curious Village Layton’s Theme (Live Version)

