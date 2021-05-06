Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 16

Round 6! They go by so fast now, huh?
Previous Round Results:
|Portal
|Still Alive
|15
|6
|Wild Arms 5
|The Vth Vanguard
|Civilization IV
|Baba Yetu
|14
|7
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_SPHILIA/.
|Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness
|Time Gear
|4
|13
|Odin Sphere
|Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)
|Wild Arms 5
|When the Heart Ignites
|9
|11
|Wii Sports
|Title Screen
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Revived Power
|8
|12
|Umineko When They Cry
|Dreamenddischarger
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Valestein Castle
|12
|4
|Persona 4
|Specialist
|The World Ends With You
|Calling
|12
|8
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Waluigi Pinball
|Sigma Harmonics
|Gentle Timbre
|11
|7
|Castlevania Judgment
|Bloody Tears
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Passion
|9*
|9
|Persona 3
|Living with Determination
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)
|10
|8
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Tetris: Type B
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Gusty Garden Galaxy
|12
|8
|Final Fantasy XII
|Giza Plains
|Persona 3
|Battle for Everyone’s Souls
|14
|3
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)
|Persona 3
|Changing Seasons
|9*
|9
|Sigma Harmonics
|Rippling Dream
|Mega Man 9
|Dr. Wily Stage 1
|8
|11
|Aoi Shiro
|Drawing Water
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Mute City
|7
|15
|Persona 4
|Heartbeat, Heartbreak
|Persona 4
|Backside of the TV
|10
|10*
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Layton’s Theme (Live Version)
