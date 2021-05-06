Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 6

Today’s contestants are:

Steve, an attorney, whose cat is named Ricky Bobby;

Kalee, a musician-food vendor-optician, is “obsessed with Michael Bolton”; and

Jaime, a writer and consultant, volunteered with high school and college groups. Jaime is a one-day champ with winnings of $32,200.

Jamie dominated the proceedings, and any chance for a comeback by Steve ended when he missed DD3, so Jamie was home free into FJ at $18,400 vs. $200 for Steve. Kalee finished in the red at -$200 and was out of FJ.

DD1 -$800 – 12-LETTER WORDS – Reflecting the name of a mythological youth, this adjective means self-absorbed & egotistical (Jamie won $1,500 from her leading score of $3,800.)

DD2 (video) – $1,600 – SAINTLY NAMED – (Shown is a photo of a yellow and green plant) Used to treat depression, this plant is named for the man who baptized Jesus (Jaime won $2,700 from her total of $9,300 vs. $1,000 for Steve.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ON SPEAKING – Father to a Supreme Court Justice, this poet wrote, “Speak clearly, if you speak at all; carve every word before you let it fall” (On what turned out to be the last clue of DJ, Steve lost $4,400 from his score of $4,600 vs. $18,400 for Jamie.)

FJ – COUNTRIES’ NATIONAL ANTHEMS – With words written by a Bishop of Urgell, its anthem praises Charlemagne & says it “was born a princess…between two nations”

Both players were incorrect on FJ. Jamie dropped $400 to win with $18,000 for a two-day total of $50,200.

Wagering strategy: With time running very short, Steve found DD3 with exactly one-quarter of Jamie’s total. So the best play would have been to bet it all instead of holding back $200, and if correct bet everything again on FJ. Of course, if Steve had done that, he would have finished DJ at $0 and we would have had the extremely rare one-player FJ.

Pop culture problems: Depressingly, no one knew the role played by both Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson (Shaft) or Walter Matthau and Matthew Perry (Oscar Madison). Also, I’m not sure why the writers wouldn’t use Jack Klugman, perhaps the best-remembered Oscar, instead of Perry.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is narcissistic? DD2 – What is St. John’s wort? DD3 – Who was Oliver Wendell Holmes? FJ – What is Andorra?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...