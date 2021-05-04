New Game Releases 05/04/21 – 05/10/21

VIDEO GAMES!!! We had a stellar release last week with Nintendo’s New Pokémon Snap and the hits continue this week with Capcom’s highly anticipated Resident Evil Village. Aside from that, there’s not really a whole lot else coming, giving you plenty of time to snap photos of your favorite pocket monsters while also trying, really, really hard not to just let the giant lady from Resident Evil step on you with those big, beautiful shoes…

Top Releases:

Resident Evil: Village (PC/PS4/PS5/Stadia/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases May 7th

I have been purposefully avoiding reading up on this game as I want to go in as fresh as possible, but because I know I need to give a description here I took at peek at the game’s synopsis on the official Resident Evil website. Set a few years after the events of RE7, protagonist Ethan and his girlfriend Mia have moved on from those horrific events and started a family. Unfortunately, however, events have been put into motion that will drag the two of them back into the nightmare world they’ve tried so hard to forget. Longtime series fans should be happy that Chris Redfield, RE1’s co-protagonist, is back and plays a prominent role in Village, but what exactly are his intentions? I CAN’T WAIT!!!!

Skate City (Apple Arcade/PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases May 6th

Hey, do you think Tony Hawk Pro Skater is too mainstream and commercial? Looking for something a bit more hip, more indie, with more integrity? Then check out Skate City, you can tell it’s good because the music sounds like something that would be on Chill Beats To Study To.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases May 10th

Hey, are you tired of PvE games? Are you even tired of PvP games? Well, how about a PvPvE game *record scratch* whaaaaaaat?! That’s right folks, join a gang of outlaws and try to steal the treasure from not just the computer controlled guards, but also from ANOTHER team of outlaws who are trying to steal it as well. I fully expected this to be the free PS5 game this month for Plus subscribers, but instead we are getting Wreckfest. Whatever, I’m not mad or anything.

Ports and Re-releases:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Xbox One) – Releases May 4th

This is kind of a cool week for ports as each major platform is getting their own re-release. Starting off with what is probably the best one, Xbox fans who didn’t pick this up elsewhere can finally take part in the Dragon Quest version of Minecraft with Builders 2. There’s not really any other way to describe this other than “Dragon Quest Minecraft“, you collect resources to build stuff and slay monsters; bing, bang, boom. If you are a Game Pass subscriber you’re going to get this for free so, you know, check it out.

Wreckfest (PS5) – Releases May 4th

If building isn’t your thing then how about destruction? Wreckfest is a demolition derby mixed with a racing game. Destroy all of the other cars around you and try to stay alive, that’s about it. PS+ subscribers are going to get this game for free so, you know, check it out.

Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix (Switch) – Releases May 6th

It’s not Gradius, it’s not R-Type, it’s not Cho Aniki, it’s Raiden. While the series is up to its fifth release, the fourth game in the series STILL hadn’t been ported to the Switch, so, you know, it finally has. Originally released in Japanese arcades in 2008 before hitting the U.S. in 2009 on the Xbox 360, this classic shoot ’em up has been remastered and remixed, with new versions of songs created by something called GAME CENTER MIKADO. The original release is pretty hard to find so, you know, check this out.

I guess it’s an arcade in Tokyo; neat!

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (PC) – Releases May 4th

For all you hardcore, PC heads out there, the team at 4A Games have an super spiffy version of Metro Exodus for you, all it requires is 80GB of hard disk space and a video card capable of ray tracing, so if you have one of those you should, you know, check it out.

Everything else:

Dull Grey (Switch/Xbox One) – Releases May 5th

Flowing Lights (PC/Switch/Xbox One) – Releases May 7th

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (PC/PS4/Switch/Xbox One) – Releases May 7th

Notable Releases from 10, 20 and 30 years ago:

Terraria (PC) – Released May 16th, 2011: Wiki Link

Terraria’s story begins in January, 2011, when founder Andrew Spinks decided to start his own video game company, Re-Logic. Along with four friends, Finn Brice, Jeremy Guerette, and Scott Shelly, they came up with a unique spin on the newly established Minecraft-like genre, shifting the game to 2D and calling it Terraria. While Spinks had envisioned making multiple games at Re-Logic, Terraria was an immediate, and massive success. Releasing when the novelty of pixel graphics was still fairly fresh, Terraria found a way to be both nostalgic and of its time, taking a (for the most part) brand new gameplay style and putting a spin on it that would draw in gamers from the 90’s while also appealing to the core demographic of kids and tweens that latched onto Minecraft. I remember being instantly intrigued by Terraria when it launched, picking up a copy right away, but after realizing that I had no idea what to do, and being put off by the awkward controls, I uninstalled it and didn’t play it again until this past weekend where I still had no idea what to do and was put off by the awkward controls. However, I wasn’t the target demo they wanted (not at 30, and certainly not at 40), and the community that sprung up around the game just got bigger and bigger over the last ten years. Luckily for fans of the game, Spinks and a talented group of programmers and artists have been continually updating and improving the game, and it was only in 2020 when Re-Logic announced that Terarria had received its final update, with the team hoping to start their net project “soon”. Let’s hope it also has as good of a shelf life as their first game.

Myst III: Exile (PC) – Released May 7th, 2001: Wiki Link

1993’s Myst was a cultural landmark that redefined PC gaming for an entire generation of gamers, transcending the small, niche group of PC players and hit the mainstream with the full force of a major blockbuster film. It’s 1997 sequel, Riven, was also a success, but sold about 1.5 million less copies than its predecessor. By the time Exile was released in 2001, the Myst franchise had lost some of its luster and the downward trend in sales continued, selling less then both part 1 and 2, but still moving over 1 million units, so it wasn’t totally dead. Continuing the story told in the first two games, players find themselves at the home of Artus, the guy who has somehow figured out how to conjure worlds through books, to view his latest creation, Releeshahn, a place for the remaining survivors of the ancient race known as the D’ni. However, a mysterious man appears out of thin air, sets Artus’ house on fire, steals Releeshahn, and flees into another book called J’nanin (these names, holy shit). From there, players must track down this mysterious man, figure out why he’s so pissed off, and retrieve Releeshahn. Like the first two games, players move through prerendered environments, interact with various objects, and read copious amounts of journals and textbooks that will help them solve the many puzzles that block their way. Unlike the first two games, which featured static images, Exile gave players control of the camera, allowing them to look around each scene, with several puzzles requiring you to look up or down in order to find solutions. Critics were divided on Exile, with many praising its story telling, music, acting, and puzzles, but making note that little to no room for Myst’s slow pace in modern 2000’s gaming, an era of hardcore, in your face action. Still, Myst held a lot of prestige in the PC gaming world, and it would receive numerous end of year awards and nominations, being beaten out by some truly great games like Ico and Tropico. While I have not completed the game, I recently fired up Exile and was instantly drawn into the game world, there’s so much richness and character to the worlds, or as they’re called “Ages”. Ports to the PS2 and Xbox would arrive in 2002, and Myst would have three more entries in the franchise before heading out to pasture. It’s amazing to me that something could burn so bright one day, and then completely fade out in another. Exile didn’t end the franchise, but it wasn’t Myst at its most popular.

Atomic Punk (Game Boy) – Released May 5th, 1991: Wiki Link

Like I mentioned last week when discussing the Game Gear, before the Switch was released, if you wanted a portable version of a console you would have to buy two systems and two copies of the same game. This week’s case in point is the Hudson Soft title Atomic Punk. While the name might be familiar (unless you’re a Van Halen fan), the game play should be instantly recognizable to many players out there, as Atomic Punk is actually a Bomberman game, and in Japan it was made much easier to know since they called the game Bomber Boy (it even has a plan on the Game Boy name, come on). Featuring the son of the original Bomberman, Atomic Punk has players moving around a maze, blowing up blocks and enemies as they search for powerups and an exit. Incorporating a bit more of a story, as well as an overworld map, Atomic Punk attempted to add some color and flavor to the somewhat sterile and generic Bomberman franchise. Still, if you liked that drab, gray world, the original Bomberman game was included on the cart, making Atomic Punk a pretty attractive game for budget conscious gamers. While two games on one cart might sound great, what if there were three? Well, you got it, because Atomic Punk ALSO featured a third title with Showdown, a two player, head to head battle mode that features the fun and frantic multiplayer that all Bomberman games are well known for. The game received very favorable reviews from critics, and it even got a sequel in arcades one year later. I thought there would be some kind of reference to Bomber Boy/Atomic Punk in later Bomberman games, but I guess the character didn’t really take off. Besides, isn’t Bomberman a robot? Regardless, Atomic Punk is a great little Game Boy title, and if you have ever spent any time playing multiplayer Bomberman, you can thank Atomic Punk for being the first in the series to incorporate it. Ohhhh, Bomberman. He’s got, bombs in his hand and he knows exactly where to throw them..

Here’s a picture of the finished dinner, a delicious bibimbap; here’s the recipe: https://www.hellofresh.com/recipes/brown-rice-bibimbap-5e2b57378a298c02e10f0853

If you like what I’m doing here consider supporting me on Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2512811

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...