30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 4: Your Favorite Sculpture

In collaboration for the month, we’re doing a visual art challenge! And some of these days may be a little interactive as well!

For our fourth day, we want to talk sculpture! It’s an area that I rarely get to do much with but one that I love but have the weakest amount of knowledge of. Same as yesterday with the paints, some of my fondest memories are of visiting a couple of the galleries along the National Mall when taking my daughter there as a teenager with her vast curiosity about art. So many sculptures and other pieces there and throughout DC that it was just a fantastic experience.

So today, we want to know your favorite sculpture and hope you share it below!

Bonus: If you’re a sculptor yourself, we’d love to see what you’d like to share

