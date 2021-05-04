The Creative Endeavors Thread May Experience Side Effects

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Last week I’d pencilled in Tuesday and Wednesday to do some online coloring with Paint3D. I enjoy doing this, to be sure, but the main reason was that I got my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday and was wary of side effects. I’d heard varying experiences from my co-workers who’d gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and didn’t quite know what to expect. Fortunately, all that went down was a couple of bouts of mild fatigue and some general blahs the next morning.

Not quite an exact depiction of my mood, but whatever.

Sadly, even this forgiving reaction didn’t leave me much energy to draw and scan, let alone color. Fortunately, though, I finally gave AutoDesk Sketchbook on my iPad another try. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while and mean to start–literally–penciling in time every day or so. Got in a couple of sketches before I passed out again and did a little tinkering over the next few days.

Still getting used, too, to “marker” being the de facto comfort tool.

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...