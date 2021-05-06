A Werewolf Game About Nothing: Sign-ups

Roles

Town

Wins the game when the wolves and SK are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard).

JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect the SK and the wolves (except Uncle Leo).

GEORGE COSTANZA – The first time George dies, he shows back up in the game the next day as if it never happened.

COSMO KRAMER – Role backup.

-If Crazy Joe Davola dies before the start of Day 3, Kramer becomes the new Serial Killer.

-If Kramer and Crazy Joe Davola both survive until Day 3, Kramer then becomes the Jailer.

ELAINE BENES – Her dancing is so awful it can kill. Once during the game, Elaine can “little kick” another player to the graveyard. If Elaine is blocked, the shot is not spent. Also, Elaine is Town Lovers with …

DAVID PUDDY – Elaine and Puddy share a QT. They will randomly break up and get back together throughout the game. They will be notified in their QT by the mod when they are broken up or not. If Elaine or Puddy dies while they are together, they both die. If one of them dies while they are broken up, the other survives.

One ??? Mystery Town Role

YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town

Wolves

Wins the game when there is no SK and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players.

NEWMAN – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.

UNCLE LEO – Undetectable wolf. Hello!

One ??? Mystery Wolf Role

MR. PITT – Eats his Snickers bars with a knife and fork. Otherwise, a vanilla wolf.

Serial Killer

Wins by being the last clown (player) standing.

CRAZY JOE DAVOLA – Kills one player per night. If Crazy Joe Davola kills Jerry, he immediately gets an additional kill the same night.

