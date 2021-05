In collaboration for the month, we’re doing a visual art challenge! And some of these days may be a little interactive as well!

Today’s challenge is one where we want to dig into the illustration world and illustrators themselves. Sometimes you can have a favorite illustrator with a lot of their works, but your favorite work itself is from someone different, so free yourself up to dig into and share from this realm of what moves you.

Note: We’ll be doing a separate comic art topic tomorrow!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...