Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

THURSDAY, MAY 6TH, 2021:

Citizen Penn (Discovery+)

Dark Side Of The Ring Season Premiere (Vice)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Girls5eva Series Premiere (Peacock)

Legendary Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Million Dollar Listing New York Season Premiere (Bravo)

Stuck With You Season Premiere (ALLBLK)

That Damn Michael Che Series Premiere (HBO Max)

The Drowning Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

FRIDAY, MAY 7TH, 2021:

Dynasty Season Four Premiere (The CW)

Fried Barry (Shudder)

Girl From Nowhere Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Jupiter’s Legacy Series Premiere (Netflix)

Magnum P.I. Season Three Finale (CBS)

Milestone (Netflix)

Monster (Netflix)

Mythic Quest Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Shrill Season Three Premiere (Hulu)

The Boy From Medellin (Amazon)

SATURDAY, MAY 8TH, 2021:

Mine (Netflix)

Pink Skies Ahead (MTV)

Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk & Miley Cyrus (NBC)

Vax Live Special (ABC & CBS)

SUNDAY, MAY 9TH, 2021:

American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship (NBC)

The Gloaming Finale (Starz)

When Calls The Heart Season Finale (Hallmark)

Ziwe (Showtime)

MONDAY, MAY 10TH, 2021:

Blinded – Those Who Kill Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

Keeping Faith Series Finale (Acorn TV)

Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: The Comedians (Lifetime)

TUESDAY, MAY 11TH, 2021:

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer (PBS)

Mayans M.C. Season Finale (FX)

Money, Explained Series Premiere (Netflix)

Supergirl Spring Finale (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12TH, 2021:

Dance Of The Forty One (Netflix)Nova: Fighting For Fertility (PBS)

Oxygen (Netflix)

Siesta Key Season Four Premiere (MTV)

The Hills: New Beginnings Season Two Premiere (MTV)

The Upshaws Series Premiere (Netflix)

