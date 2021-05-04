WW 151: Schitt’s Creek – Day 5

These cadavers keep coming!

I’ll keep it short.

The first body I found this morning really surprised me. It looked EXACTLY LIKE that fella we got rid of yesterday. What a strange coincidence – those angry town council folks must have taken a dislike to his face.

GEORGE MICHAEL BLUTH (Lamb) is DEAD. He was a WELCOMING TOWNIE (Vanilla Town).

The second body I found was equally shocking, in that it seems the mayor has turned on another town official. Poor guy, with that hair and all those pitchfork holes…

ED GRIMLEY (Goat) is DEAD. He was RONNIE LEE (Vanilla Wolf).

If this keeps up, no one will be left to eat at the Café!

FACTIONS There are Fourten (14) One (1) WELCOMING TOWNIES – they are happy the Rose’s are in town and are there to welcome them into the quirky community of Schitt’s Creek. There is One (1) STEVIE BUDD (Town Doctor) – the proprietor of the Rosebud Motel, Stevie can call 911 for one patron of the motel every night in an attempt to save them from death. Note: The doctor cannot heal the non-targeted half of a doomed lover pair. There are Four (4) Two (2) ANGRY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS (Wolves) – things were better before the Rose family showed up! They are willing to do anything to run them out of town…even kill. There is One (1) ROLAND SCHITT (Serial Killer) – the mayor of Schitt’s Creek is willing to take matters into his own hands. Amongst the Welcoming Townies and Angry Town Council Members, there are also three sets of LOVERS: DAVID ROSE & PATRICK BREWER MOIRA & JOHNNY ROSE ALEXIS ROSE & TED MULLENS Lovers will share a QT. If one half of a lover pair dies so does the other half. Five of these lovers are townies and one is a wolf! [collapse]

RULES Ties result in all tied players dying.

There will be no eavesdropping mechanics.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced.

Do not quote from your QTs or edit your comments without permission.

Wolves when there are no actions possible that allow for a town or SK win. Town wins when all wolves and the SK is dead. SK wins when there is only one other town standing. A final day with an SK and a wolf will produce a special ending, as will a final day with just the Wolf/Town Lover pair remaining. [collapse]

PLAYERS The game is designed for 20 players. Warrior – VANILLA TOWN Cop Lindsay – VANILLA TOWN Mac – VANILLA TOWN Miss Rim – WOLF LOVER Hoho Goat – VANILLA WOLF Nate – TOWN LOVER Tiff – TOWN LOVER Dicentra – TOWN LOVER Emm – TOWN LOVER Narrowstrife – TOWN LOVER Raven – VANILLA TOWN Lamb Dance – VANILLA TOWN Jake – VANILLA TOWN April Side – VANILLA TOWN Grumproro Moonster Indy – VANILLA TOWN Backups: Hayes [collapse]

VTMESSAGE You are a WELCOMING TOWNIE (VANILLA TOWN). You love the Rose family and want to help them acclimate to the town of Schitt’s Creek. The only power you have is your vote. [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE 1PM CENTRAL ON WEDNESDAY MAY 5TH!

