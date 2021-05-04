Night Thread, KREE! (5/4/21)

Tonight, on this most momentous of dates, the Night Thread celebrates a beloved science fiction franchise that has entertained audiences for decades. That’s right, we’re going to talk about Stargate!

The SG-1 team, the main advance exploration team for Stargate Command, shown here displaying their biceps as an intimidation tactic during technology sharing negotiations.

It began as one of many sci-fi blockbusters of the ’90s, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Kurt Russell and James Spader. This eventually led to the creation of Stargate SG-1, which featured our heroes, helmed by Richard Dean Anderson of MacGyver fame, traveling through the eponymous Stargate to exotic new worlds (which in no way resembled areas within a couple hour’s drive of Vancouver.) Along the way, they amassed various friends, allies, and enemies. They encountered exciting new parasites, superweapons, and mischievous hyper-advanced beings. All was in the name of protecting the Earth from the Goa’uld, an evil species of parasitic wormlike creatures that possessed human bodies and posed as gods from various Earth cultures to enslave their populations and gain the upper hand in a never-ending power struggle.

TCRM in his younger days

Stargate SG-1 was in turn followed by two more series, Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe, as well as a short-lived animated series, Stargate Infinity. Those who have watched these series can likely provide you with more information.

So enjoy the Night Thread, everyone. Kick back and relax. Stay away from mind-transferring artifacts. Don’t trust any generals or senators with smarmy faces. Avoid dialing into planets near black holes. Leave any sacred-looking relics you find alone. And most of all, do not get stuck in any time loops.

Colonel Jack O’Neill, losing it

