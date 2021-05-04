Flash/Supergirl Live Chat 5/4/21

“The People v. Killer Frost”

With Frost facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry’s efforts to protect the Speed Force lead to a shocking discovery.

oh boy another Arrowverse trial. I bet it will be perfect

“Prom Again!”

Part two of the flashback episodes pick up where things left off – Young Kara experiences kryptonite for the first time, Nia and Brainy are trapped by invading aliens, and a young Cat Grant may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone.

Sorry I missed the chat last week. Lousy preemption.

