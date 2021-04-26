Academy Awards 2021 Prediction Winners

It’s all over. After four long, extended, too long months, the 2020 (and beginning of 2021 for some reason) awards season is finally over. I’m not excited for the 2022 Oscars just yet, but I’m excited to think about and talk about some different movies for once. But before we can do that, we have to reveal the winners of our 2021 Oscars Prediction Game!

Gold Medal- 17 out of 23 Correct Predictions– Lamb Dance, Snob-Ra, M Martin, and Rex Banner!

Silver Medal- 16 out of 23 Correct Predictions- Sir Simon Milligan

Bronze Medal- 15 out of 23 Correct Predictions- DiabetesMan, Zoomba, and How To Get Away With Mordor!

Thank you to all 35 entrants for playing!

Fun Stats Most Correctly Predicted

Best Sound- Sound of Metal- 91.4% correct

Best Picture- Nomadland- 88.6% correct

Best Animated Feature- Soul- 88.6% correct

Best Visual Effects- Tenet- 88.6% correct

Best Director- Chloé Zhao- 82.9% correct Most Incorrectly Predicted

Best Actor- Chadwick Boseman- 82.9% predicted

Best Cinematography- Nomadland- 71.4% predicted

Best Adapted Screenplay- Nomadland- 60% predicted Least Correctly Predicted

Best Actor- Anthony Hopkins- 14.3% correct

Best Documentary Short Subject- Colette- 20% correct

Best Adapted Screenplay- The Father- 20% correct

Best Original Song- “Fight For You”- 20% correct

Best Cinematography- Mank- 20% correct [collapse]

Some of you filled out the second part of the form as well, where you picked which films you actually wanted to see receive the awards It was a close race between the top three, but Nomadland came out on top in the Best Picture ranking. I’ve included the rest of the winners and runners-up in the folder below.

The Avocado’s Best Picture Ranking

Nomadland- 120 points

Minari- 115 points

Judas and the Black Messiah- 113 points

Sound of Metal- 96 points

Promising Young Woman- 90 points

Mank- 58 points

The Trial of the Chicago 7- 54 points

The Father- 51 points

The Avocado Picks The 2021 Academy Awards Best Director- Chloé Zhao (66.7%), Emerald Fennell (19%)

Best Actor- Chadwick Boseman (50%), Riz Ahmed (35%)

Best Actress- Carey Mulligan (35%), Frances McDormand (30%), Viola Davis (30%)

Best Supporting Actor- Daniel Kaluuya (66.7%), Paul Raci (16.7%)

Best Supporting Actress- Yuh-jung Youn (65%), Maria Bakalova (25%)

Best Original Screenplay- Promising Young Woman (44.4%), Minari (27.8%)

Best Adapted Screenplay- Nomadland (50%), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (25%)

Best Animated Feature Film- Soul (58.8%), Wolfwalkers (35.3%)

Best International Feature Film- Another Round (81.8%), Collective (9.1%), Quo Vadis, Aida? (9.1%)

Best Documentary Feature- Crip Camp (42.9%), Time (28.6%)

Best Documentary Short- A Love Song for Latasha (40%), Colette (30%)

Best Live Action Short- The Letter Room (30%), Two Distant Strangers (30%), The Present (20%), Feeling Through (20%)

Best Animated Short- Opera (33.3%), If Anything Happens I Love You (33.3%), Burrow (22.2%)

Best Original Score- Soul (53.3%), Minari (33.3%)

Best Original Song- Husavik (38.5%), Speak Now (23.1%), Fight For You (23.1%)

Best Sound- Sound of Metal (78.6%), Soul (14.3%)

Best Production Design- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (38.5%), The Father (23.1%), Tenet (23.1%)

Best Cinematography- Nomadland (76.5%), Judas and the Black Messiah (17.6%)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (56.3%), Emma., (43.8%)

Best Costume Design- Emma., (53.3%), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (40%)

Best Film Editing- Nomadland (42.9%), Promising Young Woman (21.4%), Sound of Metal (21.4%)

Best Visual Effects- Tenet (75%), Love and Monsters (16.7%) [collapse]

Thank you all for playing! Winners can collect their upvotes below.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...