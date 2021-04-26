Academy Awards 2021 Prediction Winners

It’s all over. After four long, extended, too long months, the 2020 (and beginning of 2021 for some reason) awards season is finally over. I’m not excited for the 2022 Oscars just yet, but I’m excited to think about and talk about some different movies for once. But before we can do that, we have to reveal the winners of our 2021 Oscars Prediction Game!
Gold Medal- 17 out of 23 Correct Predictions– Lamb Dance, Snob-Ra, M Martin, and Rex Banner!
Silver Medal- 16 out of 23 Correct Predictions- Sir Simon Milligan
Bronze Medal- 15 out of 23 Correct Predictions- DiabetesMan, Zoomba, and How To Get Away With Mordor!
Thank you to all 35 entrants for playing!
Most Correctly Predicted
Best Sound- Sound of Metal- 91.4% correct
Best Picture- Nomadland- 88.6% correct
Best Animated Feature- Soul- 88.6% correct
Best Visual Effects- Tenet- 88.6% correct
Best Director- Chloé Zhao- 82.9% correct
Most Incorrectly Predicted
Best Actor- Chadwick Boseman- 82.9% predicted
Best Cinematography- Nomadland- 71.4% predicted
Best Adapted Screenplay- Nomadland- 60% predicted
Least Correctly Predicted
Best Actor- Anthony Hopkins- 14.3% correct
Best Documentary Short Subject- Colette- 20% correct
Best Adapted Screenplay- The Father- 20% correct
Best Original Song- “Fight For You”- 20% correct
Best Cinematography- Mank- 20% correct
Some of you filled out the second part of the form as well, where you picked which films you actually wanted to see receive the awards It was a close race between the top three, but Nomadland came out on top in the Best Picture ranking. I’ve included the rest of the winners and runners-up in the folder below.
The Avocado’s Best Picture Ranking
Nomadland- 120 points
Minari- 115 points
Judas and the Black Messiah- 113 points
Sound of Metal- 96 points
Promising Young Woman- 90 points
Mank- 58 points
The Trial of the Chicago 7- 54 points
The Father- 51 points
Best Director- Chloé Zhao (66.7%), Emerald Fennell (19%)
Best Actor- Chadwick Boseman (50%), Riz Ahmed (35%)
Best Actress- Carey Mulligan (35%), Frances McDormand (30%), Viola Davis (30%)
Best Supporting Actor- Daniel Kaluuya (66.7%), Paul Raci (16.7%)
Best Supporting Actress- Yuh-jung Youn (65%), Maria Bakalova (25%)
Best Original Screenplay- Promising Young Woman (44.4%), Minari (27.8%)
Best Adapted Screenplay- Nomadland (50%), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (25%)
Best Animated Feature Film- Soul (58.8%), Wolfwalkers (35.3%)
Best International Feature Film- Another Round (81.8%), Collective (9.1%), Quo Vadis, Aida? (9.1%)
Best Documentary Feature- Crip Camp (42.9%), Time (28.6%)
Best Documentary Short- A Love Song for Latasha (40%), Colette (30%)
Best Live Action Short- The Letter Room (30%), Two Distant Strangers (30%), The Present (20%), Feeling Through (20%)
Best Animated Short- Opera (33.3%), If Anything Happens I Love You (33.3%), Burrow (22.2%)
Best Original Score- Soul (53.3%), Minari (33.3%)
Best Original Song- Husavik (38.5%), Speak Now (23.1%), Fight For You (23.1%)
Best Sound- Sound of Metal (78.6%), Soul (14.3%)
Best Production Design- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (38.5%), The Father (23.1%), Tenet (23.1%)
Best Cinematography- Nomadland (76.5%), Judas and the Black Messiah (17.6%)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (56.3%), Emma., (43.8%)
Best Costume Design- Emma., (53.3%), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (40%)
Best Film Editing- Nomadland (42.9%), Promising Young Woman (21.4%), Sound of Metal (21.4%)
Best Visual Effects- Tenet (75%), Love and Monsters (16.7%)
Thank you all for playing! Winners can collect their upvotes below.