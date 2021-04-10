The Day Thread Celebrates Steven Seagal (April 10, 2021)

Today marks the 69th birthday of Steven Frederic Seagal. A Renaissance Man in every sense of the word, in his long and truly varied career Seagal has managed to be credited as an actor, screenwriter, novelist, producer, martial artist, lawman, and musician.

DId you know he was the stunt choreographer for the 1985 Bond movie A View To A Kill?

Or that he was made Russia’s special envoy to the U.S. to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, a function as important as the amount of money he’s offered to do so?

He also shat himself when he was choked unconscious by stunt performer Gene LeBell (after Steve said he wouldn’t be able to do it). Allegedly. But who among us can say that hasn’t happened to them?

In short, let’s all wish Mr. Seagal a very nice birthday!!!

