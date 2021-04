Come show off your green thumb, Avocados! Garden vicariously through others! Or just brighten your weekend by looking at pretty growing things.

For anyone joining us for the first time, this is a place for people to talk about (and share pics of) their gardening and landscaping projects. It’s also a good place to ask questions if you have any.

This worked out well as a weekend thread last week, so I’ll keep scheduling it for Saturday mornings.

Prompt: What do you wish would grow where you are?

