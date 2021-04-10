WrestleMania 37 Discussion Thread

The annual Showcase of the Immortals is a two day affair like last year.

At the Royal Rumble Pay-Per View, Bianca Belair and the Rated R Superstar Edge won their respective Rumble matches and punched their ticket to a championship match of their choosing tonight. Belair will be taking on Sasha Banks for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. Edge will be fight Roman Reigns AND Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship.

Here is the card for Night One and Night Two of Mania!

Night One

WWE Championship — Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championship — The New Day (c) AJ Styles & Omos

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman (Steel Cage Match)

Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina (Tag Team Turmoil)

Night Two –

Universal Championship — Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Raw Women’s Championship — Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship — Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship — Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

Women’s Tag Team Championship — Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. TBD

Tell us your predictions for the matches and feel free to live chat as the event takes place.

Who are you shocked to see NOT on the card this year. It just dawned on me earlier in the week looking at news online that Bayley wont have a match this year. I feel she may have a run in during the Banks and Belair match. She might insert herself in the Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match too. We shall see.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...