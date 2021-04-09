Writers’ Guac – Medieval Peasant

Welcome to the biweekly round of Writers’ Guac. Here was the prompt for submissions:

Teach a medieval peasant about some piece of modern life.

Post your submissions below. A brief reminder of the rules:

Limit of 2 submissions per person.

Constructive criticism is opt-in. Specify in your post if you would welcome constructive criticism. Do not offer criticism if not requested.

Here is the prompt for the next round’s submissions (Open at 2 PM Eastern on April 23):

Rejected Aesop’s Fables (courtesy of Coolhand Fluke)

Have fun, everyone! And also check out the previous biweekly installment (Documentary Narration) and most recent monthly installment (Kafkaesque Transformation, which also includes the prompt for the next monthly installment, which will be open for submissions at 2 PM Eastern on April 23.)

If you have other writing to share with The Avocado, or want to see others’ work, be sure to check out the Creative Endeavors thread, posted each Tuesday at 9 AM Eastern.

