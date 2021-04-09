Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 9

Here are today’s contestants:

Dennis, a biotech project manager, is related to various celebrities;

Jennifer, a stay-at-home mom, got lost in an active volcano; and

Pasquale, a financial services professional, played catch with a gorilla. Pasquale is a one-day champ with winnings of $6,799.

Dennis scored on both DDs in DJ and was able to secure a runaway at $26,700 vs. $12,200 for Pasquale and $3,800 for Jennifer.

DD1 – $1,000 – “GO”ING PLACES (“go” appears in each place name) – The Zona Colonial of this city on Hispaniola contains some of the oldest New World structures built by Europeans (Jennifer lost $2,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – ACIDS – Feel the burn! This acid is produced by our bodies during strenuous exercise (Dennis won $3,500 from his score of $16,600 vs. $9,000 for Pasquale.)

DD3 – $1,200 – HISTORIC PEOPLE – Florence Nightingale pioneered modern nursing while tending to wounded soldiers during this 19th century war (Dennis won $3,000 from his total of $21,700 vs. $12,200 for Pasquale.)

FJ – AMERICAN LITERATURE – One edition of this 1930s novella shows a farm within the silhouette of a rabbit

Only Pasquale was correct on FJ. Dennis dropped just $800 to win with $25,900.

Clue selection strategy: DJ was played entirely top-down. Pasquale had control with DD3 and one full category remaining, chose the top two clues, after which Dennis got control and immediately found the last DD. Given that only Pasquale was correct on FJ, if he had shopped for DD3 it might well have changed the outcome of the game.

Triple Stumper of the day: A literary quote that included the words “Buck” and “dog” didn’t lead the players to “The Call of the Wild”.

On a personal note: I don’t think I’ve ever gotten a Harry Potter clue right, and I probably never will.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Santo Domingo? DD2 – What is lactic acid? DD3 – What is the Crimean War? FJ – What is “Of Mice and Men”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...