Avocado April Madness: Round of 32

Thanks to your dedicated clawing, scraping, and giffing, 32 characters have advanced! Sadly, we bid farewell to 32 others:

The Tick

Gretchen Cutler

Fleabag

Mr. Peanutbutter

Sandra Kaluiokalani

Bertie

Ted Lasso

Baby Billy Freeman

Keith Mars

Eloise Bridgerton

Lorne Malvo

Della Street

Victor Salazar

Tom Wambsgans

Queen Elizabeth II

Korey Wise

Shaun

Kelsey Pokoley

Kipo Oak

Cyborg

Catra

Hilda

Lemony Snicket

Carmen Sandiego

Rita Farr

Lyra Belacqua

Nadia Vulvokov

Amos Burton

Crowley

D’Vana Tendi

Mr. Nancy

The Doctor

The winner with the most votes was Janet, with 47 votes. (5 more than she got last year, when she was also the Round 1 winner with the most votes!) The winner with the fewest votes was Mirror Tulip, with 6. The loser with the most votes was The Doctor, who lost to The Vision 25-34.

As we move on to the Round of 32, the races will get tighter, and campaigning will be more important than ever. So everyone get your pleas in place, and get ready to make some deals. Character posters, made by Andy Tuttle, can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1kaZiU8xbTkRopzrSYlurxG8Tcdr3siKb?usp=sharing

The Round of 32 will be open until 8 pm on Thursday, April 8.

