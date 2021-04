You are given the opportunity to find out how your life would change if you changed the events at five pivotal points in your timeline. You can choose any point you want, even if it doesn’t seem pivotal on its face. You won’t relive your life from that moment, you’ll just get detailed information about the major ways your life would change of these five things had gone differently.

What five things do you choose?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...