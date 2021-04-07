AVCAD:AD: Dad’s Army (The Night Thread is another rerun)

(once again, I thought this was a great example of a very memorable night thread from way back when — Lylith)

Tonight we celebrate one of AVCAD’s favorite films, the recent blockbuster “Dad’s Army.” While the haters over on the mothership ravage the film for being too “Postie” (and we all know what that is a euphemism for), here in our little corner of the interweb we can enjoy it for the clever and subversive gem that it is. MickeyforBreakfast’s review of it is great so go check it out.

Let’s see, what else? Lots of movies coming out soon. Something called “The Witch” which is probably another one of those formulaic horror films that they had to dump in February. But Alex Proyas (of Dark City) has a film coming out, that should be good. Also how excited are we for the new Cloverfield movie next month?

I tried to put as many people as I could in the header picture, sorry if I left you out! The people I put in are the people whose comments got the most upvotes yesterday. Its not a contest of who is the most memorable, but if it were these would be the winners! (and if you don’t like it, blame @UncleGrandMa!).

Um, have a great night thread and don’t forget to stop by the ravecado this week!

