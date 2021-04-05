Avocado April Madness: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Character Prelims

These 16 characters from the Youth bracket have survived to represent their shows in the tournament proper:

Youth

Scrooge McDuck — DuckTales Lapis Lazuli — Steven Universe Grover — Sesame Street Catra — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Claudia Kishi — The Baby-Sitters Club Eda Clawthorne — The Owl House Ahsoka Tano — Star Wars: The Clone Wars Mirror Tulip — Infinity Train Kelsey Pokoley — Craig of the Creek Shaun — Shaun the Sheep Kipo Oak — Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts Cyborg — Teen Titans Go! Rapunzel — Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Hilda — Hilda Lemony Snicket — A Series of Unfortunate Events Carmen Sandiego — Carmen Sandiego

Congratulations to the winners! This was the most fiercely-fought competition yet, and three ties (Pearl vs. Lapis Lazuli, Cyborg vs. Raven, and Lemony Snicket vs. Violet Baudelaire) were decided at random.

Today is the final prelim, and we’ll be deciding the champions for the sixteen shows in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy division, which are, as a reminder:

Sci-Fi/Fantasy

WandaVision Watchmen The Mandalorian Stranger Things The Expanse Russian Doll Rick and Morty Legends of Tomorrow Doom Patrol His Dark Materials Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Lovecraft Country Good Omens Star Trek: Lower Decks American Gods Doctor Who (revival)

Remember, only ONE CHARACTER from each of these shows will move on to participate in the bracket tournament. I’ll start you guys out with a list of main characters from each show (and major supporting characters, where it seems appropriate). Only characters from the revival era of Doctor Who are eligible. If there’s a character you’re desperate to see missing from the list, you can nominate them, but remember: This is to try to eliminate late-nomination bias, and to give you guys time to get down to the real business of this tournament, which is: CAMPAIGNING.

You went to all the trouble to get your favorite shows picked: Now don’t leave your favorite character’s fate up to chance! You have 24 hours to make your pitch, make your deals, and make the Avocado do your will.

Because only one character from each show will progress, you should only vote once in each show.

Sci-Fi/Fantasy character prelims will be open for 24 hours.

