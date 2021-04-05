Calliope Corner #8

Let all the flowers wake to life;

Let all the songsters sing;

Let everything that lives on earth

Become a joyous thing.

Wake up, thou pansy, purple-eyed,

And greet the dewy spring;

Swell out, ye buds, and o’er the earth

Thy sweetest fragrance fling.

Why dost thou sleep, sweet violet?

The earth has need of thee;

Wake up and catch the melody

That sounds from sea to sea.

Ye stars, that dwell in noonday skies,

Shine on, though all unseen;

The great White Throne lies just beyond,

The stars are all between.

Ring out, ye bells, sweet Easter bells,

And ring the glory in;

Ring out the sorrow, born of earth–

Ring out the stains of sin.

O banners wide, that sweep the sky,

Unfurl ye to the sun;

And gently wave about the graves

Of those whose lives are done.

Let peace be in the hearts that mourn–

Let “Rest” be in the grave;

The Hand that swept these lives away

Hath power alone to save.

Ring out, ye bells, sweet Easter bells,

And ring the glory in;

Ring out the sorrow, born of earth–

Ring out the stains of sin.

