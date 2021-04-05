Werewolves 149: Friday the 13th Day Five!

Evening

Paranoia has run amok through Camp Aroo Lake like a bad case of scabies leaving everyone’s nerves raw and itchy. In silence you return to your cabins to bed down and fearfully wait out the night. Sleep does not come easily, especially for one of the Campers. Well, two of them, actually.

In the camp latrine the twins were having a quick and fevered discussion.

“Hallie, I’m scared.”

“Don’t be such a baby, Annie.”

“I’m not a baby! You’re just a snooty bully is what you are!”

“And you’re just a whiny weak-willed little girl who’ll never amount to anything, just like our deadbeat dad!”

“Don’t you dare talk about Daddy that way, you stuck up so and so! You’re just like Mom: always putting other people down just to make yourself feel better!”

“Mom’s name is too good for your mouth, you trash person!”

“Look who’s talking, you trust fund pampered pony!”

And then the real fighting began until both of them were bruised and battered. It escalated to the point of Hallie ramming Annie’s head into the sink, breaking it away from the wall, and Annie picking up a chunk of the porcelain and caving in Hallie’s head.

As they lay dying they took each other’s hand and looked each other in the eyes.

“Best friends forever?”

“Totes.”

They probably could have been saved if someone, anyone, had been paying attention…

ANNIE AND HALLIE/RAVEN HAVE DIED. They were A CAMPER.

Daybreak

You wake up and find the cold bodies of the twins. You step over them shrugging as you get ready for the new day and whatever horrors lie in store…

ROLES:

Head Counselor: Each Night will pick a Player to investigate. Returns as Camper/ Not a Camper.

Nurse: Each night will choose a Player to heal. Cannot choose themselves nor the same Player on consecutive Nights.

Alice: Each Night will select a Player to attack. If Mrs. Voorhees is selected then the game ends and Town wins. If a non-Mrs. Voorhees player is selected there is no effect .

Crazy Ralph: Each Night will select a Player to have a QT conversation with, via the Mod (me!), which will consist of three messages apiece. No names will be exchanged.

Jason: If targeted to die, whether through Day Kill or Party Hearty Counselors, Mrs. Voorhees will be activated. Jason won’t go to the Graveyard but instead will join Mrs. Voorhees in a private QT.

Mrs. Voorhees: Player is RNGed along with the rest of the Roles at the beginning of the game. If Jason dies they become an active SK and will join Jason in a private QT. Their kills will begin the following Day and will be RNGed between Day and Night kills. If they target and kill all three Party Hearty Counselors they win and the game ends.

Party Hearty Counselors: Three Counselors who will share a private QT and who, through their inattentiveness, kill a selected Player each Night. One Counselor will be The Lookout and will choose a Player each night to see if they have a Night Action.

Campers: Just there to have a fun Summer! And survive doing it…

PLAYERS:

1) Goat- Hogweed The Possum

2) jake- Fritzi Over In The Back

3) Louie- Still Alive/ ALICE

4) Cop on the Edge-ish- Ernest/ NURSE

5) Jude- Sex Positive Rifle Instructor/ HEAD COUNSELOR

6) April- Buddy

7) emm- Kitty Witless/ CAMPER

8) Indy- Prof. Indy Newman/ CAMPER

9) Narrowstrife- John Waters

10) Nate- Security Officer Nobody Cares

11) raven- Annie and Hallie/ CAMPER

12) Ralph- Mariah Goddamn Carey

13) Wasp nee Marlowe- Counselor Prequel Memes/ JASON

14) Side Character- Tulip Olsen/ MRS. VOORHEES

15) Dicentra- Elvira

16) sic- Pastor Jake J-Dawg Jackson

17) Grumos nee Beelzebot- Rin Shima

18) Lamb- Miko Iino/ CAMPER

19) Video- Eustace Panamax, aka Dr. Fish

20) Lindsay- 10 Year Old Linds

21) Hayes, the Final Person!- Brooklynn/ CAMPER

Backups:

RULES:

–Required at least three comments per Day or potential Mod Kill.

-No editing of posts without permission.

-No quoting from QTs without permission.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNGed.

-Attack Players, not ideas. Wait, no, the other way around!

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON TUESDAY, APRIL 6TH, AT 3PM PST/ 5PM CST/ 4PM NST (NATE STANDARD TIME)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...