Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 5 – debut of guest host Aaron Rodgers

Introducing today’s contestants:

JoBeth, a database architect, plays in a Celtic band;

Brandon, a student, took the Jeopardy! online test at a concert; and

Scott, a writer, has visited every Canadian province. Scott is a two-day champ with winnings of $46,800.

Brandon extended his lead on DD2 and was never seriously challenged, heading into FJ with a runaway at $22,300 vs. $9,300 for Scott and $8,400 for JoBeth.

DD1 – $1,000 – FORTUNE FAVORS THE BALD – It’s said that Stalin cleaned his pipe by tapping it on the bald head of this man, but by 1958 he was running Russia, so it worked out (Brandon won the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2 – $2,000 – HISTORY POTPOURRI – What is usually called the Ancien Regime came to an end in this year (Brandon won $4,500 from his leading score of $7,400 vs. 2,400 for JoBeth.)

DD3 (video, read by Ken Burns) – $1,600 – HEMINGWAY – (Pictured is an illustration of a man standing in a small boat) An anecdote in a 1936 Esquire piece was the basid for this 1952 bestseller that brought Hemingway new acclaim (On the last clue of DJ, Scott moved into second, winning $4,500 from his total of $4,800 vs. $22,300 for Brandon.)

FJ – DAYTIME TV PERSONALITIES – Accepting a lifetime achievement Emmy, he said, “Just take…10 seconds to think of the people who have helped you become who you are”

Only Brandon was correct on FJ, adding $924 to win with $23,224.

Scott’s FJ response of “Who wanted to kick that field goal” was a reference to the playoff game vs. Tampa Bay in which the Packers, down by eight with just over two minutes left and all three time outs, elected to kick a field goal rather than go for the touchdown.

“That wasn’t my decision, but I understand the thinking,” Rodgers said after the game. “Above 2 minutes with all of our timeouts. But yeah, that wasn’t my decision.”

Clue selection strategy: With DD3 on the board and one category still in play, JoBeth, in need of a big move to break up Brandon’s runaway, chose the $400 clue. The DD was left for Scott to find on the last clue of the round, allowing him to move up from third and get second money.

Guest host corner: Rodgers turned in a low-key perfomance as host, but did offer some mild impressions of Larry David and Long John Silver.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Khrushchev? DD2 – What is 1789? DD3 – What is “The Old Man and the Sea”? FJ – Who was Mr. Rogers?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...