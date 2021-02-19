Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 30

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 28 Results:
|58.33%
|Corpse Party Blood Covered
|Ray of Hope
|54.17%
|Etrian Odyssey II
|The First Campaign
|54.17%
|Persona 4
|I’ll Face Myself
|50.00%
|Okami
|Exorcizing Evil
|45.83%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz
|Monkey Island
|45.83%
|Super Paper Mario
|Brobot Battle
|41.67%
|Persona 3 FES
|Brand New Days – The Beginning –
|37.50%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|A Violent Encounter
|37.50%
|Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
|The Terrarium Awaits
|33.33%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Desperate Fight
|33.33%
|Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
|REDEMPTION (Gackt)
|33.33%
|Rengoku II: The Stairway to Heaven
|1F (The Proud) [Chan Kwong Wing]
|33.33%
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Dreams of an Absolution
|33.33%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Final Haunt
|29.17%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army
|Formidable Foe
|25.00%
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|SOLDIER Battle
|25.00%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Feelings Soar With the Wind (SC Version)
|25.00%
|Forbidden SiRen 2
|Konagihishoka
|20.83%
|Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
|The Dark Alley
|16.67%
|Genji: Dawn of the Samurai
|Konjikido (Female Voice)
|16.67%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Arabian Dream
|12.50%
|We Love Katamari
|Opening
|12.50%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|A Quiet Town
|12.50%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Main Menu
Obscure games that the nominator hasn’t played and doing well in these tournaments: name a more iconic duo.
Newly Eliminated 1
|31.82%
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Installation
|31.82%
|Radiata Stories
|PAYA-PAYA
|30.77%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Underground Theme (Super Mario Bros.)
|30.77%
|Tales of Legendia
|melfes~ Shining Blue
|30.77%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Faron Woods
|30.77%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Everyday Training
|30.77%
|12Riven: The Psi-Climinal of Integral
|Danger
|30.77%
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|EXEC_PHANTASMAGORIA/.
|30.77%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Space Fantasy
|30.77%
|Super Paper Mario
|Fort Francis
|30.77%
|Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
|LONGING (Gackt)
|30.77%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Clear Nights
|30.77%
|Aion
|Red Land
|30.77%
|Shinkyoku Sokai Polyphonica
|La Luna ~Astraea~
|29.17%
Current Bubble: 31.82%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Sunday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 31 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 30 is open until Sunday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific