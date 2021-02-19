Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 30

Group 28 Results:

Spoiler

58.33% Corpse Party Blood Covered Ray of Hope
54.17% Etrian Odyssey II The First Campaign
54.17% Persona 4 I’ll Face Myself
50.00% Okami Exorcizing Evil
45.83% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz Monkey Island
45.83% Super Paper Mario Brobot Battle
41.67% Persona 3 FES Brand New Days – The Beginning –
37.50% Shadow of the Colossus A Violent Encounter
37.50% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts The Terrarium Awaits
33.33% Valkyria Chronicles Desperate Fight
33.33% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII REDEMPTION (Gackt)
33.33% Rengoku II: The Stairway to Heaven 1F (The Proud) [Chan Kwong Wing]
33.33% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Dreams of an Absolution
33.33% Shadow the Hedgehog Final Haunt
29.17% Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Formidable Foe
25.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII SOLDIER Battle
25.00% Trails in the Sky SC Feelings Soar With the Wind (SC Version)
25.00% Forbidden SiRen 2 Konagihishoka
20.83% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Dark Alley
16.67% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Konjikido (Female Voice)
16.67% Kingdom Hearts II Arabian Dream
12.50% We Love Katamari Opening
12.50% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future A Quiet Town
12.50% Shadow the Hedgehog Main Menu

Obscure games that the nominator hasn’t played and doing well in these tournaments: name a more iconic duo.

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

31.82% Tomb Raider: Legend Installation
31.82% Radiata Stories PAYA-PAYA
30.77% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Underground Theme (Super Mario Bros.)
30.77% Tales of Legendia melfes~ Shining Blue
30.77% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Faron Woods
30.77% Valkyria Chronicles Everyday Training
30.77% 12Riven: The Psi-Climinal of Integral Danger
30.77% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_PHANTASMAGORIA/.
30.77% Super Mario Galaxy Space Fantasy
30.77% Super Paper Mario Fort Francis
30.77% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII LONGING (Gackt)
30.77% The Lord of the Rings Online Clear Nights
30.77% Aion Red Land
30.77% Shinkyoku Sokai Polyphonica La Luna ~Astraea~
29.17% Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Formidable Foe
25.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII SOLDIER Battle
25.00% Trails in the Sky SC Feelings Soar With the Wind (SC Version)
25.00% Forbidden SiRen 2 Konagihishoka
20.83% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Dark Alley
16.67% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Konjikido (Female Voice)
16.67% Kingdom Hearts II Arabian Dream
12.50% We Love Katamari Opening
12.50% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future A Quiet Town
12.50% Shadow the Hedgehog Main Menu

Current Bubble: 31.82%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Sunday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 31 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 30 is open until Sunday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific