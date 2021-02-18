Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 29

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 27 Results:

Spoiler 72.00% Super Mario Galaxy Gusty Garden Galaxy 56.00% Eternal Sonata The Mediocrity Sought out by Everyone 48.00% Strong Bad’s Cool Game For Attractive People Handle My Style 48.00% Dissidia: Final Fantasy Prelude Menu 48.00% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFVIII Don’t Be Afraid (Battle Theme) 48.00% Umineko When They Cry Golden Slaughter 44.00% Overgrowth Overgrowth Variations 36.00% DJMax Trilogy Chains of Gravity (Tsukasa Yatoki) 32.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl K.K. Condor 32.00% DJMax Trilogy Sunny Side (Croove) 28.00% Sigma Harmonics Visiting Again Soon 28.00% Under Defeat Can’t Come Back? [STAGE 1] 28.00% Super Paper Mario Brobot L-Type Battle 28.00% Drill Dozer File Select & Trailer Menu Screens 28.00% Ace Combat 6 Liberation of Gracemaria 28.00% Tomb Raider: Anniversary Main Theme 24.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Squeak Squad Theme 20.00% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Ascend to the True Faith 20.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Memories 20.00% Lost Odyssey A Return, Indeed… (Vocal Version) 20.00% The Witcher: Enhanced Edition River of Life 20.00% Eternal Poison The Door 20.00% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Pursue the Awful Mystery 16.00% Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Dumbledore and Voldemort “Gusty Garden Galaxy” comes from humble origins, serving as the theme of a mid-game level of no particular note. Despite that, it has managed to become the de facto main theme of Super Mario Galaxy, both in public consciousness and in future Mario games. The song is undeniable, and it easily takes first here. Elsewhere, we get some Homestar Runner love with SBCG4AP’s “Handle My Style”. HR comes from the good old days of Web 1.0, when a minimally monetized passion project could sustain 2 livelihoods for close to 10 years off of one 3-5 minute cartoon per week. This pre-Walking Dead Telltale game is probably the most corporate the series ever got, an idealized life not really possible today. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 30.77% White Knight Chronicles The Travelers 30.77% Final Fantasy XII Rebellion 30.77% Kingdom Hearts II Afternoon Streets 30.77% Trails in the Sky SC Hamel 30.43% Marc Ecko’s Getting Up Welcome to New Radius 30.43% Granado Espada Pray for Soul 30.43% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Dalaran 30.43% Yakuza Kenzan! Brand-New Japanesque 30.43% Dead Space The Necromorphs Attack 30.43% Mega Man ZX Advent Crisis Zone 28.00% Sigma Harmonics Visiting Again Soon 28.00% Under Defeat Can’t Come Back? [STAGE 1] 28.00% Super Paper Mario Brobot L-Type Battle 28.00% Drill Dozer File Select & Trailer Menu Screens 28.00% Ace Combat 6 Liberation of Gracemaria 28.00% Tomb Raider: Anniversary Main Theme 24.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Squeak Squad Theme 20.00% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Ascend to the True Faith 20.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Memories 20.00% Lost Odyssey A Return, Indeed… (Vocal Version) 20.00% The Witcher: Enhanced Edition River of Life 20.00% Eternal Poison The Door 20.00% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Pursue the Awful Mystery 16.00% Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Dumbledore and Voldemort Current Bubble: 30.77%

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% I have no idea who Marc Ecko is, but presumably if I did I’d find the fact that he once headlined his own video game to be very of its time. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Friday February 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 29 is open until Friday February 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

