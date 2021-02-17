Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 28

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 26 Results:

Spoiler 60.87% The World Ends With You Someday 43.48% Persona 3 During the Test 43.48% Shadow of the Colossus A Messenger From Behind 43.48% Trails in the Sky SC Back to Our Friends 39.13% Fate/unlimited codes Event 3 39.13% Super Paper Mario Mr. L, Green Thunder 39.13% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Colors~SEN~Will This Flower Bloom? 39.13% Omega Five The Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2] 39.13% La-Mulana Moonlight Dance 34.78% DJMax Trilogy Luv Flow (3rd Coast) 34.78% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Remix 1 34.78% QuickSpot Menu 30.43% We Love Katamari Houston 30.43% Togainu no Chi True Blood Are One 30.43% Ys: The Oath in Felghana The Strongest Foe 30.43% Kingdom Hearts II Space Paranoids 30.43% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Fillbots 2 30.43% Riviera: The Promised Land Destiny 30.43% Sonic Unleashed Dragon Road (Day) 30.43% LocoRoco 2 Muimui House 21.74% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Greil Mercenaries 21.74% Rogue Galaxy The Mystery Forest 13.04% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Mobile Fortress 13.04% Granado Espada Me in the Battle A light group overall, which I’m sure has the songs in the 40-43% range breathing a little easier. TWEWY takes 1st again, overcoming a somewhat shaky start in the tournament. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 30.43% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Munchy Monk 30.43% Super Paper Mario Outer Space 30.43% Folklore Under a Falling Star 30.43% Tales of Legendia Seeking Victory 30.43% Riviera: The Promised Land The Grim Angels 30.43% Castlevania: Dracula X chronicles Slash 30.43% Shadow the Hedgehog The Chosen One 30.43% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Rare devil battle 30.43% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Black Ark 30.43% 428 Shibuya Scramble Achi Endou 30.43% Infinite Undiscovery Beguiling Mirages 30.43% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Audhumla 30.43% We Love Katamari Houston 30.43% Togainu no Chi True Blood Are One 30.43% Ys: The Oath in Felghana The Strongest Foe 30.43% Kingdom Hearts II Space Paranoids 30.43% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Fillbots 2 30.43% Riviera: The Promised Land Destiny 30.43% Sonic Unleashed Dragon Road (Day) 30.43% LocoRoco 2 Muimui House 21.74% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Greil Mercenaries 21.74% Rogue Galaxy The Mystery Forest 13.04% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Mobile Fortress 13.04% Granado Espada Me in the Battle Current Bubble: 30.43

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% With only 4 songs above 40%, group 26 has officially changed the final bubble projection. Of course, it’s by the thinnest of margins, so anything’s possible as we approach the halfway point of the tournament. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 28 will be active until Thursday February 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 29 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 28 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 28 is open until Thursday February 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

