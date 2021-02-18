RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2: Episode 6 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls, fancy a slice? Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, season two!

This week, the queens showcase their best celebrity impressions and improv skills in the iconic Snatch Game. Gemma Collins plays along too, but can the queens match her blankety blank? And will they impress guest judge, Jessie Ware? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – challenge winners, lipsyncers, eliminated queens, and such – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

