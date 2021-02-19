Sweet JESUS, It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

King Missile – Jesus Was Way Cool

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Today we’re celebrating our one true lord and savior… I’m talking about MUSIC, of course! Sometimes, music namedrops this guy named Jesus you may have heard of, so I figured we might as well see what the fuss is about and dedicate a whole Weekly Shuffle Thread to this guy!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Jesus in the title of them! But if your shuffle is firmly atheistic, don’t worry about eternal damnation! The Weekly Shuffle Thread welcomes all songs and playlists that you’ve listened to on shuffle this past week. Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

